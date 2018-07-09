Another big name leaves Memphis

It’s getting harder and harder to remain excited for Grizzlies basketball

Tyreke Evans has agreed in principle to join the Indiana Pacers on a oneyear $12 million deal, according to ESPN and allowing Evans to leave Memphis is just the latest in the confusing moves from the Grizzlies front office.

As the Grizzlies went a dismal 22-60 last season, Evans was one of the sole bright spots for Memphis.

Of all players who played over 50 games last season, Evans led the Grizzlies in scoring with 19.4 points per game and 5.2 assists per game while also averaging the team’s third-most rebounds, 5.1.

Evens embodied all that is “Grit-N-Grind”, not only on the court, but off the court as the former Memphis Tiger came into the Bluff City last year with a familiarity of the gritty attitude that surrounds Memphis and already having the admiration of the Memphis fans.

But, perhaps Evans didn’t want to stay in Memphis.

He certainly would’ve had a reason to want to leave the Bluff City after the Grizzlies front office all but packed his bags in a potential trade last season (to Indiana) only to pull out at the last minute.

The botched trade is just another example of a Grizzlies front office which seems to be a fan of letting people go, or firing them in David Fizdale’s case.

But Memphis had to persuade Evans to stay, after all, he wasn’t seeking mega dollars, signing another one-year contract, and, by not trading him and allowing him to walk in free agency, the Grizzlies got nothing but a void on their roster.

Sure, somebody else will step up. Dillion Brooks will, hopefully, improve on his 11 points per game at the small forward role.

Perhaps Wayne Selden, who is currently the Grizzlies starting shooting guard and averaged 9.3 points per game last season, will have a breakthrough season. And, is Chandler Parsons still a thing?

Either way, losing one of your top three best players from last season and not adding a big name, or a medium sized name for that matter, in the offseason, is a very bad look for a Grizzlies team that is struggling with an identity and a level of talent.

I’ve got mad love for the city of Memphis and the Grit-N-Grind, put-up-orshut- up attitude that the city breeds, but it’s getting harder and harder to root for a team that is doing little to nothing to keep up in an NBA market that sees big-name players change teams as often as they change clothes.

Sure, the Grizz have some financial constrains from what now appear to be poor deals (Parsons) that hinder their ability to bring in some of the leagues biggest stars. Letting your own stars continuously walk though and not restocking the pantry, however, leaves me scratching

my head.

