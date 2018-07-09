Crawford June Legislative Summary

Arkansas Congressman offers updates on topics of importance to state residents

Office of Rep.

Rick Crawford

Farming

Following needless showboating and delays, on June 21st the House finally passed the Agriculture and Nutrition Act of 2018. Rep. Crawford was pleased to see the House bill pass, because it provides a strong food security system for Arkansas farmers and ranchers and includes important positive reforms to the SNAP program. After the Senate passes its version of the Farm Bill, Rep. Crawford looks forward to conferencing the Senate and House bills and delivering rural America strong farm legislation prior to the expiration of the 2014 Farm Bill at the end of September.

***

Trucking

Congressman Crawford is aware that many truckers, especially owner operators, have experienced difficulty transitioning to electronic logs. The problem is not with Electronic Logging Devices (ELDs), but with Hours of Service (HOS) regulations. The Congressman wants to afford more flexibility to drivers, so he introduced the Honest Operators Undertake Road Safety Act, or HOURS Act. The bill will give commercial motor vehicle (CMV) drivers the flexibility they need by changing some of the current HOS rules and regulations.

The HOURS Act will address the current regulation that says a CMV driver engaged in the transportation of livestock and other agricultural products is exempt from HOS regulations if they operate within a 150 air-mile radius of the source of the livestock or agricultural product during planting and harvesting periods that are defined by each state. The HOURS Act will also revise the regulation involving short-haul operators and their exemption from using ELD's by eliminating the discrepancy between CDL and non-CDL driver's regulations and allow CDL drivers to have the same HOS rules as non-CDL drivers.

The HOURS Act will reduce burdensome paperwork for drivers. Currently, carriers must keep up to eight supporting documents to verify a driver's 24-hour on-duty period. The HOURS Act will eliminate 6 unnecessary documents, requiring only verification for the start and end times for a driver's on-duty period. Finally, the HOURS Act will provide CMV drivers sleeper berth flexibility following a review process by the FMCSA, allowing them to split up the required 10 hours offduty into two separate periods.

***

Defense

On June 28, 2018, the U.S. House of Representatives, with the support of Representative Crawford, passed H.R. 6157, the Department of Defense Appropriations Act for Fiscal Year 2019, by a vote of 359 – 49. Included was Representative Crawford's amendment that supports military explosive ordnance disposal (EOD) units and public safety bomb squads. Military EOD units and public safety bomb squads deserve the best tools and equipment we can provide. Representative Crawford's amendment ensures EOD technicians receive the equipment upgrades and technology enhancements they need so they are able to neutralize, disable, dismantle, render-safe, and exploit improvised explosive devices and explosive ordnance, both at home and abroad.

***

Immigration

In June, the House voted on two separate immigration bills, H.R. 4760, and H.R. 6136. Congress Crawford was a cosponsor of H.R. 4760, which would have secured the border, ended chain migration, countered sanctuary states and cities, and would have made much needed reforms to the agricultural guest worker program. H.R. 6136 was designed as a compromise bill, and while it would have secured the border, it did not counter sanctuary cities or reform agricultural guest work. Congressman Crawford voted for 4760 and against 6136. Both measures failed the House.

Congressman Crawford was alarmed to hear that the Federal government was considering building an immigration detention center in Kelso. The site was ill suited to construct such a center and is also in close proximity to a former WW2 Japanese-American detention camp. The Congressman has been vocal about his displeasure and has contacted both DHS and HHS with his concerns. The Congressman also introduced H.R. 6181, which would require DHS to receive permission from the Governor and Congressional Delegation representing a proposed site before a detention center is constructed. The bill would also end family seperation.

Rick Crawford has been the U. S. Representative for Arkansas's 1st congressional district since 2011. He is a member of the Republican Party. Before he was elected to Congress, Crawford was a radio announcer, businessman and a soldier in the United States Army.

