AMES (Mærdn21to For Tuesday, July 10, 2018 ARIES (March 21 April 19) Good news! The purse strings of others will open up now, especially regarding shared property, insurance issues and inheritances. Since March, things have been too slow!

A subtle confusion in your closest relationships has been taking place since March. Starting today, that confusion will diminish and things will go forward with more clarity.

GEMINI (May 21 to June 20) Work-related travel will increase. In fact, all kinds of opportunities to improve your health as well as your job will be abundant for the rest of the year.

CANCER (June 21 to July 22) Plan on great opportunities to enjoy vacations and explore the arts for the rest of the year. Things that have been on hold are now all systems go.

LEO (July 23 to Aug. 22) Go forward with your ideas about how to improve your home. Start to explore real estate opportunities. Since March, things have been simmering on the back burner.

VIRGO (Aug. 23 to Sept. 22) Starting today, your general sense of happiness will improve and be further lifted. You will have more optimism and more belief in your own future. Bravo!

LIBRA (Sept. 23 to Oct. 22) This year you have opportunities to boost your income. However, since March there have been limitations. As of today, these limitations are removed. Let the money come!

SCORPIO (Oct. 23 to Nov. 21) Jupiter has been retrograde in your sign since March. Today it begins to go forward, which means you likely will feel that your life is moving forward in a wonderful way.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22 to Dec. 21) You are a philosopher and a seeker of truth. This is partly why you love to travel. Beginning today, you will feel more sure about what guides you. This is important.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22 to Jan. 19) Your popularity rating and success in dealing with groups will increase for the rest of the year, starting today. People will acknowledge your involvement in clubs and organizations.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 20 to Feb. 18) You’ve been on a roll this year — no question. However, beginning today, you really are going to start to put your name up in lights! Go, go, go!

PISCES (Feb. 19 to March 20) Increased opportunities to travel and get further education are going to come your way for the rest of the year. Take advantage of this if you can. You want to expand your world.

YOU BORN TODAY: You appear to be tough, but you actually are sensitive and possessive. Your moods can vary. It’s time to clarify your goals, because new beginnings and exciting changes await you this year. Take the initiative! What you begin now will unfold in the future, because this is the beginning of a new cycle. Your physical strength will increase this year. Bonus!

