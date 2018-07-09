Marion middle-schooler named USSSA All-American

sports@theeveningtimes.com

Dalton Mabry may be playing little league baseball, but the incoming 7th grader at Marion Junior High is receiving big time recognition, being named to the 12U United States Specialty Sports Association All-American team.

Mabry played USSSA ball for two teams, including the Marion-based Line Drive Academy 12U Predators this past season, making an appearance at almost every position on the field and anchoring down the heart of the Predators batting rotation, according to Predators head coach Phillip Johnston.

“He was the team leader,” Johnston said. “He was the one that we could count on with him on the mound.

He was the one who was going to pretty much win the game or at least keep it close so that we’d have a chance to win. His bat was one of our better bats. We needed him to give us that winning hit or that big hit that we needed to win a ball game.”

Johnston says that honor is well deserved.

“He’s got a lot of heart,” Johnston said. “He worked hard. He’s always putting in work. He’s a great player and a great kid to coach.”

Upon finding out that his regular season performance earned him an All-American distinction, the typically unshakable pitcher allowed himself a few moments of excitement, according to his father Justin Mabry.

“He’s one of the quit kids that doesn’t say a lot and doesn’t really have a lot of expression,” Justin Mabry said. “But, when he won, he was like, ‘Are you kidding me? Did I really make it?’ And he was like, ‘Come on now. Y’all are just pulling my leg.’ And we were like, ‘No, you made it. Son, you’ve been working hard your whole life.’ He’s been playing since he was old enough to hold a bat.”

Justin Mabry says, however, a lot of the credit for Dalton’s success on the hill belongs to Johnston, Along with coaching, Johnston trains players at Line Drive Academy in Crawfordsville.

“One of his mentors, Mr.

Johnston, really helped him on some of his pitching,” Justin Mabry said.

“He gave him different arm slots, overhand, sidearm, submarine. So, Phillip really turned that on for him. Phillip Johnston is a really, really, really good pitching coach. I saw that in Dalton and thought that he was really good, but I always like to get a second opinion.”

Justin Mabry has gotten to watch his on play even closer than a typical father. Justin Mabry doesn’t just attend his son’s games, he’s coached them as well and has accepted a position coaching his son on the 12U USSSA All-American team.

“It’s like a dream come true, I guess,” Justin Mabry said. “It’s been a roller coaster. He’s always impressed me every year.

I’ve coached him before and helped him with his pitching and batting and everything. But, he goes out there day after day and shows me the stuff that I’ve taught him and he’s actually learning. So, that’s a good thing.”

Though he’s 13 years old, Dalton, a straight A student according to his father, gets to play in the 12U league as well as the 13U leagues because he was in the sixth grade at Marion Middle School this past year. That never stopped Dalton from playing in older leagues, however.

His father believes that, much like warming up with a donut on your bat and then taking it off before you step in the batter’s box, playing his son in older leagues improves Dalton’s performance against children in his grade.

“He’s played up pretty much his whole life,” Justin Mabry said. “I’ve always played him up a year because I’ve always thought that if I play him up a year ahead, he’s getting better because he’s actually playing better opponents. Then, this year, he got to fall back down to a 12-year-old level which kind of helped him really perform.”

Dalton Mabry has played every position on the field but, according to his father, especially enjoys playing up the middle, either on the mound, at shortstop, second base or in centerfield, utilizing speed that helped the incoming Junior Patriot make the Marion Junior High track team for next season.

“He loves to play up the middle, what I call the heart of the baseball field,” Justin Mabry said. “The shortstop, second base, centerfield and pitcher. If you hit a line drive, that’s who’s going to get it.”

The USSSA All-American games will take place in Viera, Florida, August 411.

Dalton Mabry will extend his baseball season as his biggest fan and favorite coach watches on from the dugout

By Collins Peeples