Military Consumer Month

Arkansas Attorney General’s Office issues warning to veterans and their families on potential scams

Jessica.Ray@arkansa sag.gov LITTLE ROCK – Scammers’ unrelenting tactics will even take advantage of America’s bravest heroes – our military service members. July is Military Consumer Month and aims to educate military families about potential deceptive practices that specifically target these families and their unique circumstances. In 2017, military consumers around the country reported 50,411 complaints, with nearly 30,000 of those complaints categorized as imposter scams.

“Fraudsters are always trying to steal, cheat and abuse the system,” said Arkansas Attorney General Leslie Rutledge. “Having such a large military population living in Arkansas, I am working with statewide partners to better support service members and protect them from the con artists and scammers.”

Rutledge shared the following list from the Federal Trade Commission of the most common complaints filed by service members nationwide.

• Imposter Scams – 29,859 complaints filed

• Telephone and Mobile Services – 3,564 complaints filed

• Shop-at-Home and Catalog Sales – 2,509 complaints filed

• Prizes, Sweepstakes on Lotteries – 1,905 complaints filed

• Foreign Money Offers and Counterfeit Check Scams – 1,480 complaints filed

• Internet Services – 936 complaints filed

• Business and Job Opportunities – 601 complaints filed

• Travel, Vacations and Timeshare Plans – 476 complaints filed

• Grants – 428 complaints filed

• Mortgage Foreclosure Relief and Debt Management – 376 complaints filed Arkansas military service members, veterans and families should file complaints with the Attorney General’s Office on ArkansasAG.gov or by calling (800) 482-8982.

Military Consumer Month is a partnership between the Federal Trade Commission, the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau, the Department of Defense and other state and local organizations.

From Jessica Ray