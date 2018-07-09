Sports Briefs

• Riverside International Speedway Events — On Saturday, July 14, it’s the All-Star Late Model Special, the G & S Electrical Modified, the Black Oak Gin 600, and the Supply House Stock races. Friday, Aug. 17, a BBQ dinner will be held at the racetrack at 6:30 p.m. Dinner will include meat, slaw, beans, potato salad and tea. To-go orders will be available. The price is $12 and all proceeds from the dinner go to Make-A-Wish. Saturday, Aug. 18, the Make-A-Wish Race, honoring Sonny Sayre and Craig Guy. For more information, call (870) 7358071. Riverside International Speedway is located at 151 Legion Rd., in West Memphis.

***

Meadowbrook Country Club is hosting tennis camps with instructor Kevin Holt. The cost is $220 for members and $240 for non-members per week. A daily drop-in rate of $65 per day ($70 for non-members) is also available. Lunch and after-camp swimming is also available for an additional fee. Contact Kevin Holt for additional details at (870) 732-2828. ***

• MYSA Fall Football — Fall football sign-ups are underway for the Marion Youth Sports Association’s 2018 season, including 4-5 year-old flag football, flag or tackle for ages 6-7, 8-9 yearold tackle, and 10-12 yearold tackle (age divisions subject to change). The cost is $90. Register online at www.gomysa.com.

***

• Fall Softball Signups —

Marion Youth Sports Association is offering girl’s softball this fall. Registration is now open for age divisions: 6-and-under tee-ball, 7-9 machine pitch, 10-12 kid pitch, and 13-16 kid pitch. Coaches of travel teams are invited to bring their full teams to the league. Registration is open now at www.gomysa.com. The cost is $45 per player ($35 per player for whole teams). For more information, call (901) 413-3453, or sign up at www.gomysa.com.

***

• Girls Club Volleyball —

Signups are underway at the J.W. Rich Girls Club for its Fall Volleyball League. Girls age 8 to 18 can register now at the Girls Club, 519 Shoppingway Blvd., in West Memphis. The cost is $50 (plus $50 annual membership dues if not already paid). For more information call (870) 394-9426.

***

• Summer Basketball Camp — Presented by West Memphis Christian School, July 16-19, from 1 to 3 p.m., at Marion First Baptist Church, 2137 Hwy. 77, in Marion. Open to any students entering 1st through 6th grade at any school. The cost is $80 and includes a camp tshirt, personalized instruction and basketball skill, games, fitness and fun. Coaches are Kristen Moore and members of the Black Knights Basketball team. Proceeds benefit the WMCS Booster Club and WMCS Athletics. Sign up online at www.form.jotform.com. For more information, contact Brooke Benson at RBBenson2@gmail.com.

***

• Softball College Prospect Camp — Sponsored by Premiere Athletic Recruiting, Saturday, July 21, from noon to 3 p.m., at the Marion Athletic Complex, for ages 8th through 12th grade. The camp is hosted by Christian Brothers University Coach Jessie Homesley and Coach/Scout Ashley Allensworth. Other colleges in attendance will include the University of Arkansas, West Virginia University and Arkansas State University. Registration is $100 per player ($85 per player for groups of five or more). Registration deadline is July 1. For more information, contact Ashley Allensworth at (870) 7334937, or via e-mail at alallensworth@ yahoo.com.

***

• 9th Annual Crossroads Classic Golf Tournament —

Monday, July 23, Four-Person Scramble, at The Ridges at Village Creek State Park, 4144 Hwy. 284 in Wynne. 9:30 a.m. Registration, 10:30 a.m. Shotgun Start. $500 per team or $125 per person – Includes green fees, cart rental, light breakfast, bloody mary bar courtesy of ECS House Industries. Lunch provided by J Towns Grill, Beverages provided by Arkansas Distributing Company. Cash Prizes, Multiple Flights (3), Hole-In-One Prizes on all Par 3 Holes, Longest Drive Contest with Cash Prize, Closest to Pin Contest with Cash Prize, Longest Put Contest with Cash Prize, Lucky Mulligans Available, Raffle Drawings, and more. For more information, visit crossroadscoalition.org/tournament.

***

• Boston Sports Academy — Youth summer baseball program at Franklin Park in West Memphis. Teams are forming now. for registration and information about the Boston Sports Academy, contact Solomon Boston at (870) 733-2169, or call the L.R. Jackson Events Center at (870) 732-1872.

***

• Delta Gymnastics classes — Classes available for ages 2 and up on Thursdays at 5:15 p.m. For more information please contact Delta Gymnastics at (870) 7355900. John Beaumont jbeau.younglife@gmail.com, Sara Fenter – sfenter@fenterpt. com, or Jerry Fenter jfenter@fenerpt.com.

***

• Studio Gray Dance Clinic — at the Boys & Girls Club of Crittenden County. Designed to help kids going into cheer, pom & hip-hop. $10. To register, contact us at info@mystu- diogray.com, or call (901) 303- 6221.

• Weekly Summer Tennis Camps —