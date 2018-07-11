A-State Places Six on WGCA All-American Scholars List

Lady Red Wolves get reconigized for their accomplishments on the field and in the classroom

JONESBORO, Ark.

(7/6/18) – The Women’s Golf Coaches Association (WGCA) announced this week its 2017-18 All-American Scholars, and Arkansas State placed six student-athletes on the prestigious list to tie the third most in the nation among all NCAA and NAIA institutions.

Arkansas State’s six selections were only one less than its school-record seven last year when the Red Wolves tied the most in the nation. This year’s WGCAAll-American Scholars list includes AState’s Maria Jose Atristain Vega, Sarah Childers, Beth Ann Compton, Grayson Gladden, Aracelly Jimenez Rios and Emma Miller.

The Red Wolves tied Daytona State College, Nebraska Omaha, Toledo and Xavier for the third most selections in the country, while Lindenwood University and Rutgers led the way with seven each.

The All-American Scholars Team requires a minimum 3.50 cumulative GPA and participation in at least 50 percent of the team’s tournaments in order to be eligible for the honor. Arkansas State has now placed multiple players on the list eight consecutive years. Childers, a senior last season, became the third AState women’s golfer in school history to achieve the recognition all four years of their career, joining Maci Brooks and Anna Carling. Miller, Compton and Jimenez Rios all made their third consecutive appearance on the lineup, while Gladden appeared on the list for the second straight year. Atristain Vega, a freshman in 201718, was tabbed an All-American Scholar for the first time.

By Jerry Scott