Blue Devils Washington goes to Fayetteville

The two- sport West Memphis star will take his talents to a baseball field at the Univerity of Arkansas next season

WM School District West Memphis senior Curtis Washington was faced with a most pleasant dilemma as his high school athletic carer was coming to a close this spring.

As a two-sport star, Washington was fielding multiple offers from a few colleges and at the same time trying to decide whether the best offer would come from basketball, baseball or both.

After waiting it out patiently, the best offer was a no-doubter.

Washington was invited to walk on with the University of Arkansas' nationally prominent baseball program last week.

'It's a dream come true,' said an excited Washington. 'Seeing them play on TV lately just gave me chills.'

Washington becomes the first West Memphis High School graduate to play for the Razorback baseball program since 6-foot-7 right-handed pitcher Stuart Huchingson, who signed with the Hogs in 1978.

A two-sport all-state selection, Washington led head coach Gary Cordell's baseball squad in 2018 in every offensive category, including a .435 average and an on-base/slugging percentage of .1504.

Washington rapped a clubhigh 7 home runs with 29 RBIs.

He was also a key cog for head coach Marcus Brown's basketball Blue Devils, who advanced to the Class 6A state championship game in 2017-18.

Washington was the club's top three-point shooter and the team's second-leading scorer at 10.8 points per game.

Washington is also Cordell's 40th player to play college baseball and his first to play Division 1 ball.

'(Washington) was the leader of the team,' Cordell stated. 'He set the tone for everybody. At some point in the season we moved him to the leadoff spot in the order and that's when we took off.

He's a great kid and he comes from a great family.

I think he'll do well in Fayetteville.'

Washington had baseball offers from Delta State University and LeMoyne-Owen College. He also had some feelers from college basketball programs.

His ascent to Fayetteville began with his play in the Class 6A state tournament in Greenwood in May. A scout from the Professional Baseball Report was on hand and saw Washington's first at bat against Benton in which he tripled to the center-field wall and came away with a two-hit day to go along with some dazzling plays at shortstop.

'(The scout) invited me to come down to the PBR Showcase workout,' said Washington. 'Afterwards he told me he'd contact (Arkansas head coach) Dave Van Horn.

'One day Dave Van Horn called my phone and I was all excited. He told me he was interested in me and wanted me to come for a visit. This was before the Super Regionals (against South Carolina). He kept in touch with me throughout the rest of the season, even when they were playing in the College World series. I'd text him on game days and tell him good luck, and he'd always answer back 'Thank you Curtis.'' As nearly all of local Arkansas baseball fans know the Hogs came dreadfully close to the program's first national championship, coming within one strike and one missed pop foul away from defeating Oregon State in Game Two of the Championship Round of the CWS.

'I didn't miss any of their games on TV in Omaha,' Washington added. 'I was rooting very hard for them. It just killed me they didn't end up winning.'

A few days following the loss to Oregon State, Washington said Van Horn called him back and said he'd signed more players for next year than he actually wanted to and that scholarship money was scarce. However, the Hog coach said he really wanted Washington in his program.

Washington played slightly out of position this spring for the Blue Devils out of necessity. He was more than an able shortstop, but his projected position with the Razorbacks is center field, where he can use his speed (which produced 18 stolen bases this season) to cut balls off in the gaps.

'But I'll also be tried at shortstop, too,' Washington added.

Arkansas had several players drafted by MLB teams last June, but the Hogs won't have to retool much with the return of SEC freshman of the year Keston Kjerstad and fellow frosh star Casey Martin, of Lonoke.

'I'm so proud of Curtis, and this is also a big thing for our program,' said Cordell. 'I think his best position is center field, and I think he's got a chance to do well there.'

Washington has spent this summer playing for head coach Junior Weaver and the Marion Toppers. As soon as the season is over this summer, Washington will report to Fayetteville to prepare for fall baseball drills.

'I want to be on that big stage playing for the Hogs and on national TV,' Washington said with a smile.

By Billy Woods