HOROSCOPE

AIMES (Mfflrdh 21 to Ápri 19) For Thursday, July 12, 2018 ARIES March April 19) Steer clear of power struggles with authority figures in the family today; they will not resolve anything. Stay low-key, and be patient. (It’s a challenge, I know.)

Arguments with siblings and relatives might occur today. They could be about a daily event, or they could be about politics, religion or racial issues. Relax. Don’t even go there.

GEMINI (May 21 to June 20) Avoid disputes about money and pos sessions today. This is just a contest of wills — a power struggle. Lighten up.

CANCER (June to July 22) Today the Sun is in your sign, opposing big daddy Pluto. This means it’s easy to argue with partners and close friends. But why? Why be at odds with your loved ones? What do you gain?

LEO (July 23 to Aug. 22) You might be doing a slow simmer behind the scenes about something,

because you are angry. Just let it go, because your anger is hurting only you.

VIRGO (Aug. 23 to Sept. 22) Try to find a common goal or common ground with a friend or a member of a group today instead of focusing on differ- ences. After all, we are all more alike than we are not. We all want to be happy.

LIBRA (Sept. 23 to Oct. 22) Avoid arguments with bosses, parents and VIPs today, because they could get nasty. These are power struggles that resolve nothing.

SCORPIO (Oct. 23 to Nov. 21) Steer clear of controversial subjects like politics, religion and racial issues. Today is the wrong day for these topics. For sure!

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22 to Dec. 21)

Disputes about inheritances or shared property might get violent today. Therefore, don’t even go there. This is not a good day to solve these problems. Postpone them for another day.

CAPRICORN (Dec. to Jan. 19) Difficulty with partners and close friends is likely today. However, if you let these difficulties go, the rest of the day is surprisingly easy. Who knew?

AQUARIUS (Jan. 20 to Feb. 18) Don’t get pushy at work today if you’re trying to introduce reforms or improve- ments. This also applies if you are trying to improve your health. Lighten up.

PISCES (Feb. 19 to March 20) Parents need to be patient with kids today. Likewise, romantic partners need to be patient with each other. People are too ready to oppose each other. (Not cool.)

BORN TODAY: You are ambi- tious, determined and confident. You like a serene, calm environment; neverthe- less, you’ll be glad to learn you’re enter- ing a fun-loving, social year. It’s time to live life fully! Start by appreciating the happiness and beauty around you. Be grateful for who you are and what you have. Heightened popularity and warm friendships will bless you this year.

TAURUS (April 20 to May 20)