How many beauty supply stores in WM is too many?

“Why, Mayor Why???” asked Cassandra Gilmer. “Is the city making that much off beauty supply stores?”

Gilmer’s message was posted along with a photo of the former Blockbuster Video and The Works with a new banner hanging from the iconic, now-paintedover Blockbuster ticket stub reading, “Coming Soon! Beauty Trendz” in bright pink and blue letters. She apparently felt that another beauty supply store was not exaclty what the community needed. She was not alone.

“I was just like ‘you guys, uggh, another beauty supply store.’ That building is big enough for an after school program.” replied Tamara Henry. “West Memphis should look into that and maybe there won’t be so much violence on streets with our youth.”

“That is not a city owned building,” noted Lorraine Robinson. “Those people are only interested in making money not using the building for a non-profit. So sad!”

“Only in our community,” opined Dennis Brewer. “Lord if we invested Just a fraction of the money spent with our own, instead pouring it into to business that don’t live here and will not put one penny back in our community. My God.”

Chajuan Morris lamented the glut of these types of businesses and the lack of more diverse options.

“All they have over there is beauty supply stores and nail shops,” said Morris. “There is no place to hang out and have a good time.No good restaurants, skating rink, shopping center, bouncing zone for the children — not one adult hangout spot.”

“You know the Mayor can’t put a control on businesses,” April Toney said.

“Unless laws have changed he does have a say so,” argued Gilmer. “He decides if the business is needed in this area. In college I learned in Business Economics class, politics plays a part in what opens or not.”

Of course, another beauty supply store isn’t a Chickfil- A or Toyota plant, but as Toney replied, “A beauty supply isn’t a business that can hurt the economy.”