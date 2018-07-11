Redbirds Win to Wrap Up First Half at 56-34

Memphis Just Off Last Season’s Record- Setting Pace at the Break

MEMPHIS, Tennessee – The first-place Memphis Redbirds (56-34) head into the All-Star Break with a series win over the Omaha Storm Chasers (Royals) after a 4-3 victory in the series finale Sunday afternoon at AutoZone Park.

The Redbirds lost the first two games of the series before winning the final three. At 56-34 entering the break, the Redbirds are one-half game behind last season’s record-setting pace of 56-33 at the Mid-Summer Classic.

Luke Voit hit a go-ahead home run in the bottom of the sixth inning Sunday afternoon to break a 2-2 tie, his sixth of the year. Oscar Mercado followed with a double and scored on a Randy Arozarena single to make it 4-2 Memphis after six innings.

The Storm Chasers got a run back in the top of the seventh, but the Redbirds bullpen shut the door on the victory.

Austin Gomber got the win in his return from St. Louis, allowing just the one run on three hits in 3.0 innings of relief. He struck out four. He was preceded by rehabbing Tyler Lyons, who struck out the side in the fifth inning. All-Star Dakota Hudson started and worked 4.0 innings, giving up two runs on six hits.

From Hudson in the bottom of the third, through Lyons, and through the start of Gomber’s day, the Redbirds staff retired 14straight Storm Chasers.

Rangel Ravelo was 2-for-4 with two doubles for Memphis, and Mercado finished 2-for-4 as well. Alex Mejia stole a base, and Arozarena swiped two.

Wilfredo Tovar’s ninegame hitting streak came to a close after he went 0-for-4.

The Pacific Coast League is now on the All-Star Break, and the Redbirds will be back in action at Omaha on Thursday. Memphis returns to AutoZone Park for seven games starting Monday the 16th. For more information on single-game tickets and ticket mini-memberships, visit www.memphisredbirds. com.

From Memphis Redbirds