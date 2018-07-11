Sports Briefs

• Riverside International Speedway Events — On Saturday, July 14, it’s the All-Star Late Model Special, the G & S Electrical Modified, the Black Oak Gin 600, and the Supply House Stock races. Friday, Aug. 17, a BBQ dinner will be held at the racetrack at 6:30 p.m. Dinner will include meat, slaw, beans, potato salad and tea. To-go orders will be available. The price is $12 and all proceeds from the dinner go to Make-A-Wish. Saturday, Aug. 18, the Make-A-Wish Race, honoring Sonny Sayre and Craig Guy. For more information, call (870) 7358071. Riverside International Speedway is located at 151 Legion Rd., in West Memphis. ***

At the Crittenden County Boys & Girls Club. Register now through Aug. 18. Fall Softball (girls) 1st through 9th grade, Tackle Football (boys) 1st through 3rd grade & 4th through 6th grade, Fall Soccer (co-ed) PK4 through 12th grade, Volleyball (girls) 3rd through 12th grade, Cheer (girls) PK4-6th grade, Flag Football (co-ed) PK4 through 1st grade. Kids may participate in more than one program. Call (870) 735-1658 for rates and additional information, or stop by 900 N. Missouri St., in West Memphis.

***

• MYSA Fall Football —

Fall football sign-ups are underway for the Marion Youth Sports Association’s 2018 season, including 4-5 year-old flag football, flag or tackle for ages 6-7, 8-9 yearold tackle, and 10-12 year-old tackle (age divisions subject to change). The cost is $90. Register online at www.gomysa.com.

***

• Fall Softball Signups —

Marion Youth Sports Association is offering girl’s softball this fall. Registration is now open for age divisions: 6-and-under tee-ball, 7-9 machine pitch, 10-12 kid pitch, and 13-16 kid pitch. Coaches of travel teams are invited to bring their full teams to the league. Registration is open now at www.gomysa.com. The cost is $45 per player ($35 per player for whole teams). For more information, call (901) 4133453, or sign up at www.gomysa.com.

***

• Girls Club Volleyball —

Signups are underway at the J.W. Rich Girls Club for its Fall Volleyball League. Girls age 8 to 18 can register now at the Girls Club, 519 Shoppingway Blvd., in West Memphis. The cost is $50 (plus $50 annual membership dues if not already paid). For more information call (870) 394-9426.

***

• Summer Basketball Camp

— Presented by West Memphis Christian School, July 16-19, from 1 to 3 p.m., at Marion First Baptist Church, 2137 Hwy. 77, in Marion. Open to any students entering 1st through 6th grade at any school. The cost is $80 and includes a camp t-shirt, personalized instruction and basketball skill, games, fitness and fun. Coaches are Kristen Moore and members of the Black Knights Basketball team. Proceeds benefit the WMCS Booster Club and WMCS Athletics. Sign up online at www.form.jotform.com. For more information, contact Brooke Benson at RBBenson2@gmail.com.

***

• Softball College Prospect Camp — Sponsored by Premiere Athletic Recruiting, Saturday, July 21, from noon to 3 p.m., at the Marion Athletic Complex, for ages 8th through 12th grade. The camp is hosted by Christian Brothers University Coach Jessie Homesley and Coach/Scout Ashley Allensworth. Other colleges in attendance will include the University of Arkansas, West Virginia University and Arkansas State University. Registration is $100 per player ($85 per player for groups of five or more). Registration deadline is July 1. For more information, contact Ashley Allensworth at (870) 733-4937, or via e-mail at alallensworth@ yahoo.com.

• Fall Sports Registration —