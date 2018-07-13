Church Announcements

215 N. Missouri St., West Memphis: Vacation Bible School ‘Rolling River Rampage,’ at our east campus at 2303 E. Barton from Sunday, July 15 through Tuesday, July 17 from 6 to 7:30 p.m. Sign your child up to attend today or register to volunteer by going to our church’s webpage at www.fumcwm.com and click on the VBS logo.

Mt. Olive Missionary Baptist Church, Proctor: Having their Men and Women Day Sunday July 15 at 2:30 p.m. Guest church will be Greater Unity along with their Pastor Joe W. Wright. Bro. J. Williams and Sis. M. Miller, sponsors. Larry Robinson, host pastor.

Mt. Olive Missionary Baptist Church, West Memphis: Helen Barber-Smith & The Faithful Few present a Gospel & Benefit Concert Sunday, July 15 at 7 p.m. Featuring The Faithful Few, Carrie McClure & The Anointed Voices, Gospel Jubilees, Sisters In Christ, Gospel Consolators, Blending Voices, Mt. Nebo Singers, Keith Whitfield & Co. Chorale, Bro. Otha Brown, Bro. David Love, Pastor Raymond Shields, Sis. Veronica Brooks, Pastor Eddie Brooks, Robinson Singers, The Mellowtones and Men of Vision of Memphis, Tennessee. Sis. Carolyn Troup, mistress of ceremony. Rev. Leroy Turner Sr., host pastor. Free admission. Free will offering.

Clarkedale: Celebrating Annual Choir Day Sunday, July 15 at 2:30 p.m. Guests will include Pleasant View, Sisters in Christ, New Beginning, New Zion, True Vine, Mt. Vernon, Worship & Praise Ministry, Lake Grove, I’m A Part and Mt. Olive. The public is invited. Sis. Helen Franklin and Sis., Mary Crayton, sponsors. Rev. Leo Hayslett, host pastor.

New Mt. Pleasant M.B. Church, 524 Will Lewis Road, Proctor: New Mt. Pleasant will be having a Sun Stand Still Prayer breakfast on Saturday July 21, 2018 at 8 a.m. You are cordially invited to come out and be a part of our prayer breakfast. Come and be filled spiritually and physically. Let’s fellowship together in one accord. Where there are two or three touching and agreeing, God will be in the midst. We are asking for a $8 donation for our building fund. Minister Anita Lee will be our speaker. The program is sponsored by Deacon James Jenkins and Bro. Jeremy White. Host pastor, Betty Jenkins

New Salem Missionary Baptist Church, South Airport/College Rd., West Memphis: On the 3rd Sunday morning, July 15 our guest will be Pastor Jarvys Jones and the Temple of Refugee Church family of West Memphis. On the 4th Sunday during 11 a.m. worship service our guest will be Pastor James Bobo and the Greater Unity MB Church family of Marianna and on the 5th Sunday morning during 11 a.m. worship service our guest will be Pastor Eric Holloway and the Lake Grove MB Church family of Proctor,

Parents we invite you to bring your children to children’s church this Sunday July 15. Frederick S. Anthony, host pastor.

Philadelphia Outreach Ministries, 407 Birch St., West Memphis: Victory Revival 2018. Wednesday July 18 with Prophetess Cynthia McKinney of Collierville, Tennessee, Thursday, July 19 with Pastor Sonya Hunt of Memphis and musical guest Cortney Richardson of Memphis and Friday, July 20 with Evangelist Patricia Merriweather of Holly Springs and special guests Levitical Praise Mime Ministry of Millington, Tennessee at 7 p.m. nightly. Free Food boxes Available. For van service call 870735-0040. Dr. Steven Nance, pastor. www.philadelphiaom.com

Hughes: Annual “Ladies In Red” Program Sunday, July 15 at 2:30 p.m. Minister Felecia Phillips Golatt will be the speaker. Each and everyone is invited as a guest. Pastor Aide Committee sponsor. Dr. K. C. McKenney, pastor.

521 Graham St., West Memphis: Vacation Bible School Monday, July 23 through Friday, July 27 from 6 to 8:30 p.m. ‘Shipwrecked, Rescued by Jesus’ for kindergarten through 5th grade.

Trinity In The Fields Anglican Church, 100 E. Military Rd., Marion: Vacation Bible School ‘The Miracles of Jesus’ July 1619 from 6 to 7:30 p.m. for ages 4 through 4th grade. Dinner provided.

