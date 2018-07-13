HOROSCOPE EIOMOSCOIPE

ARIES (March 21 to April 19) This is a pleasant, playful day! Enjoy sports activities, social outings and fun times with children. It's a great date day. Mental games, crossword puzzles and such will appeal to you.

You will enjoy cocooning at home today, because you need a chance to catch your breath. It’s been a busy week, with short trips, errands and appointments. A conversation with a female rela- tive might be important.

GEMINI (May 21 to June 20)
CANCER (June 21 to July 22)

GEMINI (May 21 to June 20) When talking to others today, you want to get down to the nitty-gritty. You don’t want to waste time on superficial chitchat about the weather.

CANCER (June 21 to July 22) Your focus is on money today. You might go shopping. If so, shop early in the day. By late afternoon and onward, spend money only on gas, food and entertainment.

LEO (July 23 to Aug. 22) Today the Moon is in your sign, which makes you more emotional than usual. However, it also brings you a little bit of extra good luck! Yay!

VIRGO (Aug. 23 to Sept. 22) You will enjoy hiding or being private in some way today. You need a little time to regenerate and restore yourself, because constant schmoozing with others is draining.

LIBRA (Sept. 23 to Oct. 22) A conversation with a female friend is important today. This person might help you better define your goals for the future.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22 to Jan. 19)
AQUARIUS (Jan. 20 to Feb. 18)

SCORPIO Oct. Nov. 21) For some reason, personal details about your private life are made public today. People are talking about you. Just be aware of this.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22 to Dec. 21) Shake up your daily routine! Do something different. Go someplace you’ve never been before so that you can feel a sense of adventure and can learn some- thing new.

CAPRICORN (Dec. Jan. 19) Today you must deal with shared property, inheritances, insurance issues or something to do with the wealth and resources of others. Just do it.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 20 to Feb. 18) You have to go more than halfway when dealing with others today because the Moon is opposite your sign. In two weeks, when the Moon is in your sign, people will defer to you.

PISCES (Feb. 19 to March 20) Respect your urge to get better organized. (Do something, even if you just tidy the backseat of your car.) You’ll feel better whatever you do.

YOU BORN TODAY: You are a seri- ous person who appears to be fun- loving. You are sociable, and many of you are night owls. This is a year full of excitement and stimulation! Embrace change and new opportunities. Be pre- pared to act fast. One of your goals this year is your personal freedom. Expect to travel this year and expand your hori- zons. Enjoy this busy, fast-paced year!

YOU BORN TODAY:

TAURUS (April 20 to May 20)