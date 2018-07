Marriages

July 3 Vincent S. Amjad, 55, and Ann M. Simon, 48, both of Memphis Fernando H. Guillen, 39, and Jasmin Duarte, 21, both of Memphis Maxx M. Martin, 29, and Barbara T. Mansur, 22, both of Lake Cormorant, Mississippi July 5 Sherman K. Deeds, 74, of Keiser, and Mildred D. Meherg, 72, of Etowah David R. Hill, 40, of Memphis, and Jhanavi R. Robles, 29, of Cordova, Tennessee Jose D. Gonzalaz, 75 of Knifley, Kentucky, and Maria C. Viesca, 50, of Dyersburg, Tennessee Nato Sanchez, 48, and Norma P. Ibarra, 42, both of Memphis July 6 Leobardo Velazquez, 26, and Andrea J. Espinoza, 21, both of Memphis July 9 Howard A. Pearson, 58, of Tyronza, and Lori B. Smith, 56, of Memphis Adryan A. Taylor, 49, and Moneka M. Smith, 45, both of Collierville, Tennessee Divary R. Velasquez, 42, and Heidy K. Rojos, 34, both of Memphis Elmer L. Pitts, Jr., 62, and Carolyn M. Billings, 61, both of West Memphis Marlon W. Ward, 51, and Tammera L. Gilliam, 50, both of Memphis July 10 Ivan Dimas, 25, and Jesus A. Escobar, 23, both of Bells, Tennessee Cody M. Roberts, 22, of Nesbitt, Mississippi, and Brittany L. Johnson, 19, of Sardis, Mississippi Erby D. Jackson, Jr., 33, and Amanda J. Wallace, 34, both of Memphis William H. Dykes, 49, and Cassi S. Hill, 47, both of Senatobia, Mississippi Charles M. Cooney, 22, and Bailey A. McGuire, 19, both of West Memphis

Divorce Petitions

June 28

Burney Warren vs. Carmen Warren Sherry Evance vs. Robert Evance Amy Hull vs. Andrew Hull Corry Hawkins vs. Kangit L. Hawkins July 3 Leslie Dillard vs. Dennis Dillard Jr.

Geri Lanos vs. Anthony

Lanos

July 7

Terra Thomas vs. Kelvin

Thomas

06-25-18 – 8:45am – 3091 Industrial Drive West Missing Person 06-25-18 – 8:00am – 525 Par #10 – Internet Stalking of a Child 06-25-18 – 1:08am – 1154 L.H.Polk – General Information 06-25-18 – 3:46pm – 3440 I55 Service Road – Recovery of Stolen Property 06-25-18 – 4:09pm – 3671 Service Road – Battery 06-25-18 – 1:00pm – 3671 I55 – Criminal Mischief / Breaking and Entering 06-25-18 – 7:18pm – 604 Haley Cove – Runaway 06-25-18 – 2:25pm – 2596 I55 – Theft of Property 06-25-18 – 2:00pm – 120 Henry – Aggravated Robbery / Theft of Vehicle / Theft of Property 06-26-18 – 2:10am – 3440 I55 E. Service Road – Public Intoxication / Obstructing Governmental Operations / Disorderly Conduct 06-26-18 – 1:00pm – 415 Birdie #8 – Residential Burglary / Theft of Property 06-26-18 – 9:10pm – 220 Hunters Lane – Accidental Death 06-27-18 – 6:59am Highway 77 – Suspended Driver License 06-27-18 – 6:30am – 113 Lori – Criminal trespass / Theft of Property 06-27-18 – 12:00pm – 615 N. Delta – Criminal Trespass 06-27-18 – 10:20pm – 324 Block #S – Domestic Battery / Theft of Property 06-28-18 – 3:37am – 603 N. Riverbend – General Information 06-28-18 – 8:30am – 14 Military Road – WARRANT – Failure to Pay 06-28-18 – 9:50am – 475 Meredith – General Information 06-28-18 – 1:45pm – 2477 Highway 77 – Persons in Disagreement 06-28-18 – 1:00pm – 197 N. George Circle – Criminal Mischief 06-28-18 – 10:37pm – 155 Holly – Battery 06-28-18 – 10:38pm – 155 Holly – Harassing Communications / Criminal Trespass / Terroristic Threatening 06-29-18 – 8:59am – 332 Shiloh – Criminal Trespass 06-29-18 – 8:00am – 102 Turner – Found Property 06-29-18 – 3:03pm – 337 Park – Criminal Mischief 06-29-18 – 6:30pm – 557 Par #7 – Persons in Disagreement 06-30-18 – 7:30am – 555 Par #12 – Theft of Property / Criminal Mischief 06-30-18 – 7:30am – 555 Par Criminal Mischief 06-30-18 – 7:30am – 555 Par Filing a False Report / Disorderly Conduct / Obstructing Governmental Operations 07-01-18 – 3:30pm – Hino Suspended Driver License 07-01-18 – 10:55am – 3440 I55 – Suspended Driver License 07-01-18 – 3:00pm – 541 Par #12 – Residential Burglary / Theft of Property 07-01-18 – 4:00pm – 541 Par #5 – Residential Burglary / Theft of Property / Criminal Mischief 07-01-18 – 10:29am – 407 Birdie #1 – Terroristic Threatening 07-01-18 – 8:20pm – 474 E. Brick – Persons in Disagreement

West Memphis Police Reports 6/25/18 – 7/2/18

6/25/18 9:32 622 Tulane DR THEFT $1,000 OR LESS ALL OTHERS 6/25/18 1:47 Walker Street/Thompson Avenue LOITERING 6/25/18 5:02 Broadway/7th DRIVING WHILE LICENSE CANCELLED, SUSPENDED, OR REVOKED 6/25/18 10:08 524 S 13Th ST THEFT $1,000 OR LESS ALL OTHERS 6/25/18 10:40 3400 Service LOOP THEFT $1,000 OR LESS – POCKET PICKING 6/25/18 11:17 798 W Service RD THEFT $1,000 OR LESS – FROM VEHICLE 6/25/18 11:43 14th Street/Jackson Avenue DRIVING WHILE LICENSE CANCELLED, SUSPENDED, OR REVOKED 6/25/18 12:33 Avalon/Auburn OBSTRUCTING GOVERNMENTAL OPERATIONS / OBSTRUCTS, IMPAIRS, HINDERS 6/25/18 12:40 825 N College BLVD LOITERING 6/25/18 16:57 2800 E Broadway AVE DRIVING WHILE LICENSE CANCELLED, SUSPENDED, OR REVOKED 6/25/18 23:21 3011 E Polk AVE PUBLIC INTOXICATION / DRINKING IN PUBLIC 6/25/18 23:43 100 Court ST FAILURE TO COMPLY WITH CONDITIONS OF SUSPENDED SENTENCE 6/25/18 23:44 1550 Ingram BLVD A CRIMINAL TRESPASS IN OR ON AVEHICLE OR STRUCTURE / PREMISES 6/26/18 4:03 3400 Service LOOP THEFT OF PROPERTY CREDIT/DEBIT CARDS 6/26/18 10:38 1600 E Broadway AVE FOUND PROPERTY 6/26/18 10:43 850 Stephens BLVD THEFT $5,000 OR LESS BUT GREATER THAN $1000 – FROM VEHICLE 6/26/18 11:55 303 S Ok ST TERRORISTIC THREATENING – 1ST DEGREE / THREATENS DEATH / SERIOUS INJURY 6/26/18 13:47 Glen Bailey 500 feet west of N 7th Street intersection LEAVING THE SCENE OF AN ACCIDENT (PROPERTY DAMAGE) 6/26/18 14:43 2501 N Gathings DR GENERAL INFORMATION 6/26/18 14:50 420 S Avalon ST THEFT $1,000 OR LESS ALL OTHERS 6/26/18 15:40 100 Court ST FAILURE TO APPEAR 6/26/18 16:25 1001 Winchell ST THEFT $1,000 OR LESS ALL OTHERS 6/26/18 17:05 228 W Tyler AVE REQUESTARREST (IN STATE MISDEMEANOR OR FELONY) 6/26/18 18:14 100 Court ST FAILURE TO APPEAR 6/26/18 18:19 100 Court ST FAILURE TO APPEAR 6/26/18 21:51 South Avalon Street / Garrison Avenue SATISFY COMMITMENT 6/26/18 22:39 East Barton Avenue/Ingram Boulevard DRIVING WHILE LICENSE CANCELLED, SUSPENDED, OR REVOKED 6/27/18 0:14 North 11th Street / East Thompson Avenue DRIVING WHILE LICENSE CANCELLED, SUSPENDED, OR REVOKED 6/27/18 1:51 East Broadway Avenue / Stuart Avenue DRIVING WHILE LICENSE CANCELLED, SUSPENDED, OR REVOKED 6/27/18 2:15 1550 Ingram BLVD A PUBLIC INTOXICATION

/ DRINKING IN

PUBLIC 6/27/18 8:16 798 W Service RD LEAVING THE SCENE OF AN ACCIDENT (PROPERTY DAMAGE) 6/27/18 11:01 626 E Broadway AVE FAILURE TO REGISTER – FAILURE TO COMPLY WITH REPORTING REQUIREMENTS 6/27/18 14:01 700 N Service RD THEFT OF PROPERTY CREDIT/DEBIT CARDS 6/27/18 17:29 390 WJackson AVE LEAVING THE SCENE OF AN ACCIDENT (PROPERTY DAMAGE) 6/27/18 17:29 1326 S Avalon ST 1 BREAKING OR ENTERING / BUILDING OR STRUCTURE 6/27/18 18:03 Missouri / Service Road FICTITIOUS VEHICLE LICENSE 6/27/18 21:13 350 Afco RD TERRORISTIC THREATENING – 1ST DEGREE / THREATENS DEATH / SERIOUS INJURY 6/27/18 21:44 1204 W E Catt ST GENERAL INFORMATION 6/28/18 1:17 14 TH Street/ E. Barton Avenue PUBLIC INTOXICATION / DRINKING

IN PUBLIC

6/28/18 1:59 14TH Street/ E. Barton Avenue FOUND PROPERTY 6/28/18 2:17 713 Baylor DR BATTERY – 3RD DEGREE / PURPOSE OF CAUSING INJURY, CAUSES INJURY 6/28/18 4:24 315 S Center DR LOITERING 6/28/18 4:27 3901 Petro Rd. THEFT OF PROPERTY CREDIT/DEBIT CARDS 6/28/18 14:42 unknown LEAVING THE SCENE OF AN ACCIDENT (PROPERTY DAMAGE) 6/28/18 9:46 10 Mcarthur ST LOITERING 6/28/18 10:00 10 Mcarthur ST LOITERING 6/28/18 11:23 2416 E Barton AVE LOITERING 6/28/18 12:10 315 N Worthington DR DELIVERY OF SCH I OR II NOT METH OR COCAINE 6/28/18 13:54 100 Court ST FAILURE TO APPEAR 6/28/18 16:07 300 W Service RD THEFT $1,000 OR LESS – ALL OTHERS 6/28/18 16:47 West Madison/South Redding POSSESSION

OF SCH VI LT

4OZ 6/28/18 17:09 500 W Broadway Ave. THEFT $5,000 OR LESS BUT GREATER THAN $1000 ALL OTHERS 6/28/18 17:23 1497 W Arrington DR CRIMINAL MISCHIEF – 1ST DEGREE / PROPERTY OF ANOTHER W/VALUE OVER $1000 BUT $5,000 OR LESS 6/28/18 17:40 350 Afco RD FAILURE TO APPEAR 6/28/18 17:54 2309 E Service RD BATTERY – 3RD DEGREE / PURPOSE OF CAUSING INJURY, CAUSES INJURY 6/28/18 18:35 Rainer Road / South Avalon Driving on Suspended Drivers License for DWI 6/28/18 18:36 210 WJackson AVE BATTERY – 3RD DEGREE / PURPOSE OF CAUSING INJURY, CAUSES INJURY 6/28/18 18:56 506 Purdue AVE BURGLARY, RESIDENTIAL 6/28/18 21:27 100 S 12Th ST POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA 6/29/18 3:10 350 Afco RD FAILURE TO APPEAR 6/29/18 4:27 2315 E Service PT CRIMINAL MISCHIEF 2ND DEGREE / RECKLESSLY DESTROYS 6/29/18 4:58 609 S Avalon ST 8 THEFT OF AFIREARM VALUED AT LESS THAN $2,500 6/29/18 5:33 2315 E Service RD DISORDERLY CONDUCT / UNREASONABLE OR EXCESSIVE BEHAVIOR 6/29/18 9:45 3700 Service LOOP THEFT OF VEHICLE VALUED AT $5,000 OR LESS BUT GREATER THAN $1,000 6/29/18 11:15 714 Holiday DR THEFT OF A FIREARM VALUED AT LESS THAN $2,500 6/29/18 12:22 3700 N Service RD THEFT $1,000 OR LESS – FROM VEHICLE 6/29/18 17:21 100 Court St. SATISFY COMMITMENT 6/29/18 20:34 1550 Ingram BLVD A DISORDERLY CONDUCT / IN PUBLIC EXPOSES THEIR PRIVATE PARTS 6/29/18 22:32 North Avalon Street / Balfour Road POSSESSION OF METH OR COCAINE PURPOSE TO DELIVER GT 10GM BUT LT 200GM 6/29/18 22:40 North Avalon Street / Balfour Road POSSESSION OF METH OR COCAINE PURPOSE TO DELIVER GT 10GM BUT LT 200GM 6/30/18 1:19 North 7th Street / East Broadway Avenue DISORDERLY CONDUCT 6/30/18 4:19 650 W Service RD 121 BURGLARY, COMMERCIAL 6/30/18 5:11 2308 E Monroe AVE DISORDERLY CONDUCT 6/30/18 5:57 2800 Church ST POSSESSION OF A CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE / MARIJUANA (MISDEMEANOR) 6/30/18 12:25 906 Ingram BLVD TERRORISTIC THREATENING – 2ND DEGREE/THREATENS PROPERTY DAMAGE 6/30/18 12:25 Barton Avenue/7th Street TERRORISTIC ACT / SHOOTS AT OR PROJECTS AN OBJECT THAT CAUSES PROPERTY DAMAGE 6/30/18 13:45 410 S Avalon St. BATTERY – 3RD DEGREE / PURPOSE OF CAUSING INJURY, CAUSES INJURY 6/30/18 14:17 326 N Worthington DR THEFT $5,000 OR LESS BUT GREATER THAN $1000 ALL OTHERS 6/30/18 21:46 1101 S Avalon ST Robbery – Aggravated 6/30/18 21:54 605 S 18Th ST TERRORISTIC ACT / SHOOTS AT OR PROJECTS AN OBJECT THAT CAUSES PROPERTY DAMAGE 6/30/18 22:41 798 W Service RD LEAVING THE SCENE OF AN ACCIDENT (PROPERTY DAMAGE) 6/30/18 22:49 East Polk Street / South 21st Street FLEEING 6/30/18 23:51 1104 Goodwin CIR BURGLARY, RESIDENTIAL 7/1/18 1:49 205 Mississippi ST REQUEST ARREST (IN STATE MISDEMEANOR OR FELONY) 7/1/18 2:26 East Broadway Avenue / North 26th Street DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED 1ST OFFENSE 7/1/18 2:46 Ingram Boulevard / Goodwin Avenue Driving on Suspended Drivers License for DWI 7/1/18 9:47 301 Glenn Bailey DR BREAKING OR ENTERING / BUILDING OR STRUCTURE 7/1/18 8:53 704 N Service RD POSSESSION OF SCH VI LT 4OZ 7/1/18 11:19 Garrison Avenue/Woods Street REQUEST ARREST (IN STATE MISDEMEANOR OR FELONY) 7/1/18 11:58 Vanderbilt Avenue/Avalon Street NO DRIVER'S LICENSE 7/1/18 12:20 606 E Broadway AVE LEAVING THE SCENE OF AN ACCIDENT (PROPERTY DAMAGE) 7/1/18 15:27 1850 N Avalon ST 43 THEFT $1,000 OR LESS – ALL OTHERS 7/1/18 17:38 602 Belmont DR MISSING PERSON 7/1/18 18:46 3700 Service LOOP THEFT $5,000 OR LESS BUT GREATER THAN $1000 – FROM VEHICLE 7/1/18 20:28 Vanderbilt Avenue / Oxford Street BATTERY – 3RD DEGREE / PURPOSE OF CAUSING INJURY, CAUSES INJURY 7/1/18 20:51 3600 E Broadway AVE THEFT $5,000 OR LESS BUT GREATER THAN $1000 FROM VEHICLE 7/2/18 0:27 East Broadway Avenue / North Walker Street DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED 1ST OFFENSE 7/2/18 0:28 601 Oxford ST THEFT $1,000 OR LESS FROM VEHICLE 7/2/18 1:07 3102 E Polk AVE PUBLIC INTOXICATION / DRINKING IN PUBLIC 7/2/18 1:44 Ingram Boulvard / Service Road FICTITIOUS VEHICLE LICENSE 7/2/18 2:39 2910 S Walker St. DRIVING WHILE LICENSE CANCELLED, SUSPENDED, OR REVOKED 7/2/18 5:22 Ingram Boulevard Overpass DRIVING WHILE LICENSE CANCELLED, SUSPENDED, OR REVOKED 7/2/18 7:37 521 S Roselawn DR THEFT OF VEHICLE VALUED AT LESS THAN $25,000 BUT GREATER THAN $5,000 7/2/18 9:04 420 S 15Th ST LEAVING THE SCENE OF AN ACCIDENT (PROPERTY DAMAGE) 7/2/18 9:21 3225 E Broadway AVE LEAVING THE SCENE OF AN ACCIDENT (PROPERTY DAMAGE) 7/2/18 10:46 1950 N Avalon ST 43 THEFT $1,000 OR LESS – FROM VEHICLE 7/2/18 11:27 1916 E Broadway AVE RECOVERED STOLEN PROPERTY 7/2/18 12:13 510 Garden LN LEAVING THE SCENE OF AN ACCIDENT (PROPERTY DAMAGE) 7/2/18 14:21 Center / Roselawn NO LIABILITY INSURANCE 7/2/18 14:20 3700 Service Loop THEFT $5,000 OR LESS BUT GREATER THAN $1000 – FROM VEHICLE 7/2/18 15:13 1800 Missouri ST 1 LOITERING 7/2/18 15:29 798 W Service RD THEFT $1,000 OR LESS – FROM VEHICLE 7/2/18 16:08 627 S 10Th ST THEFT $1,000 OR LESS FROM VEHICLE 7/2/18 16:23 798 W Service RD THEFT $1,000 OR LESS – ALL OTHERS 7/2/18 17:21 1102 Rich RD BURGLARY, RESIDENTIAL

Marion Police Reports 06/25/18 – 07/01/18