Sports Briefs

• Riverside International Speedway Events — On Saturday, July 14, it’s the All-Star Late Model Special, the G & S Electrical Modified, the Black Oak Gin 600, and the Supply House Stock races. Friday, Aug. 17, a BBQ dinner will be held at the racetrack at 6:30 p.m. Dinner will include meat, slaw, beans, potato salad and tea. To-go orders will be available. The price is $12 and all proceeds from the dinner go to Make-A-Wish. Saturday, Aug. 18, the Make-A-Wish Race, honoring Sonny Sayre and Craig Guy. For more information, call (870) 7358071. Riverside International Speedway is located at 151 Legion Rd., in West Memphis. ***

• Crittenden County Boys & Girls Club Fall Soccer —

Register now at the Crittenden County Boys & Girls Club, 900 N. Missouri St., in West Memphis through Aug. 18 (early discount available through July 15). Leagues will be co-ed, with several divisions for ages PK4 through 12th grade. Call (870) 7351658 for rates and additional information, or stop by the Boys & Girls Club.

***

Fall football sign-ups are underway for the Marion Youth Sports Association’s 2018 season, including 4-5 year-old flag football, flag or tackle for ages 6-7, 8-9 yearold tackle, and 10-12 year-old tackle (age divisions subject to change). The cost is $90. Register online at www.gomysa.com.

***

• Fall Softball Signups —

Marion Youth Sports Association is offering girl’s softball this fall. Registration is now open for age divisions: 6-and-under tee-ball, 7-9 machine pitch, 10-12 kid pitch, and 13-16 kid pitch. Coaches of travel teams are invited to bring their full teams to the league. Registration is open now at www.gomysa.com. The cost is $45 per player ($35 per player for whole teams). For more information, call (901) 4133453, or sign up at www.gomysa.com.

***

• J.W. Rich Girls Club Volleyball — Signups are underway at the J.W. Rich Girls Club for its Fall Volleyball League. Girls ages 8 to 18 can register now at the Girls Club, 519 Shoppingway Blvd., in West Memphis. The cost is $50 (plus $50 annual membership dues if not already paid). For more information call (870) 394-9426.

***

• Summer Basketball Camp — Presented by West Memphis Christian School, July 16-19, from 1 to 3 p.m., at Marion First Baptist Church, 2137 Hwy. 77, in Marion. Open to any students entering 1st through 6th grade at any school. The cost is $80 and includes a camp t-shirt, personalized instruction and basketball skill, games, fitness and fun. Coaches are Kristen Moore and members of the Black Knights Basketball team. Proceeds benefit the WMCS Booster Club and WMCS Athletics. Sign up online at www.form.jotform.com. For more information, contact Brooke Benson at RBBenson2@gmail.com.

***

• Fall Softball Registration — At the Crittenden County Boys & Girls Club. Register now through Aug. 18, for girls 1st through 9th grade in teeball, machine pitch and kid pitch divisions. Call (870) 735-1658 for rates and additional information, or stop by 900 N. Missouri St., in West Memphis. Early discount available through July 15.

***

• Youth Football

Registration — At the Crittenden County Boys & Girls Club. Register now through Aug. 18. Flag Football (co-ed) for kids PK4 through 1st grade. Tackle Football (boys) for kids 1st through 3rd grade and 4th through 6th grade. Call (870) 735-1658 or stop by the club, located at 900 N. Missouri St., in West Memphis, for rates and additional information (early sign-up discount through July 15).

