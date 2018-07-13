The Lie, Liars and Children

By Clayton Adams I like the Burlington Liars Club from Burlington, Wisconsin. Every year they select the best lie of the year from the many submissions they receive.

Gene O'Brien of Rural, Wisconsin won the coveted championship for 2017 with his lie, “I grew up in a family of sixteen children. I never got to sleep alone until I was married!”

Another submission came from Chad Giles of Kenosha, WI, who wrote, “Growing up, our parents were so cheap, they would take my sister and I to the pet store and tell us it was the zoo.”

Have you ever been lied to? It is never a pleasant feeling when one discovers he or she has been lied to.

We are easily deceived but creative when it comes to lying. Worse and more damaging than lying to others are the lies we tell ourselves.

The first and original lie told in the human experience was told by the master liar, the father of all lies, Satan, “For God knows that in the day you eat from it your eyes will be opened, and you will be like God, knowing good and evil.” (Genesis 3:5) The lie is sandwiched between two truths; God did know that when they (Adam and Eve) ate their “eyes will be opened” this is true, the other part that is true is they would know “good and evil” they knew and we know too. The lie the liar told was that they “will be like God.”

The greatest liar told the greatest lie and from that day to this day the liar retells the same lie and we are the children of the lie.

The liar tells the lie in different ways. We wouldn't and couldn't fall for such a ridiculous lie or would we? The liar, originally was the praise and worship leader and the choir director in heaven, created by God to be a shining light, he believed his own lie, we read, 'But you said in your heart, 'I will ascend to heaven; I will raise my throne above the stars of God, And I will sit on the mount of assembly In the recesses of the north. 'I will ascend above the heights of the clouds; I will make myself like the Most High.' (Isaiah 14:1314) The liar saw God's perfection and that He was being worshiped and the liar wanted what rightfully belongs only to God.

Think and believe what you will but all sin comes down to the fact that each individual wants to be God-like. This is what the great prophet of God warned us about in Jeremiah 17:9-10. Our hearts lie to us.

Good and well meaning church folks become so heavenly minded they are of no earthly good. Church folks are content with going to church but most don't want to be the church as found in the New Testament.

Young men wear their pants down around their gluteus maximus to demonstrate how cool and rebellious they are or to protest whatever they believe needs to be protested. Women show their cleavage in hopes of drawing attention to themselves. Not happy with who we are we change our hair, clothes, attitudes, some even go so far as to change who they are by changing what they are only to realize later it isn't who they are it is whose they are.

Americans throughout every election season know those seeking office tell lies. But the lies make us feel good, they give us something to grasp in a culture where everything of meaning is slipping away. We know full well what is promised will not happen but we endure the lies hoping beyond reason things will improve.

What lie do you fall for?

That God is getting back at you for what you did? Do you believe “things” will make you happy? Do you believe divorcing your current spouse because of the unresolved differences or unmet expectations will lead to a happy life? Do you believe your happiness is dependent upon your circumstances?

I have fallen for lies in my life and think back to what God said to Cain. Cain and Abel were brothers, sons of Adam and Eve. Adam and Eve introduced sin into the human experience but it was Cain who demonstrated the progression of sin. Cain was jealous of his brother Abel because Abel gave the best offering he had, Cain did not. God came and asked of Cain, “Why are you angry? And why has your countenance fallen? If you do well, will not your countenance be lifted up? And if you do not do well, sin is crouching at the door; and its desire is for you, but you must master it.” (Genesis 4:5-6) Cain did not master the sin crouching at his door (his heart) for in verse eight he killed his brother.

I believe the most important part of this conversation is the warning God spoke to Cain. That warning is valid for us too, “…sin is crouching at the door, and its desire is for you, but you must master it.”

The liar told the greatest lie in that we could be just like God. But God said, unless we master the “sin crouching at the door,” unless we “master” the sin we'll always believe the lie and will always be victims of the lie and the children of the liar.

The only way to master the sin in our lives is through Christ. Are you tired of believing lies?

Clayton Adams has a word or two from the Word he wants to share with the community, and he’d like to hear from you, too. You can e- mail him at cpalaa@ yahoo. com.

‘Time in the Word’