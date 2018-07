BIBLE VERSE

But if it be of God, ye cannot* overthrow it; lest haply ye be found even to fight against God. And to him they agreed: and when they had called the apostles, and beaten them, they commanded that they should not speak in the name of Jesus, and let them go. And they departed* from the presence of the council, rejoicing that they were counted worthy to suffer shame for his name. And daily* in the temple, and in every house, they ceased not to teach and preach Jesus Christ.

5:39-42

Acts