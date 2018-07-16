HOROSCOPE

For Tuesday, July 17, 2018 ARIES (March 21 to April 19) Because the Moon is in a sign that is opposite yours today, you have to go more than halfway when dealing with others. This simply requires some friendly cooperation.

Act on your desire to get better organized today. Set aside 15 minutes (or longer) to tidy up some little area of your life – even if it's just the back seat of your car. You'll feel better.

GEMINI (May 21 to June 20) Enjoy socializing with others today, because this is a playful day for your sign. Entertaining diversions, sports events, fun activities with children and

romance all are excellent choices.

CANCER (June 21 to July 22) You might want to cocoon at home today, because you feel the need to withdraw and catch your breath. A conversation with a female family member could be significant.

LEO (July 23 to Aug. 22) You feel the need for a real, authentic conversation with someone today. You don't want to waste time on superficial chitchat about the weather.

VIRGO (Aug. 23 to Sept. 22) You have money on your mind today. Perhaps you're anticipating making a big purchase? Or maybe you're thinking of new ways to boost your income or get a different job?

LIBRA (Sept. 23 to Oct. 22) The Moon is in your sign today, which makes you more emotional.

The good news is, it also improves your luck! Fingers crossed!

SCORPIO (Oct. 23 to Nov. 21) This is a good day to seek out some privacy or hide somewhere. The reason for this is that you need a chance to take a breather. You can regenerate yourself and get grounded.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22 to Dec. 21) A conversation with a female friend will be important to you today. Either you want to let your hair down, or someone else does. Just do it.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22 to Jan. 19) People notice you today, and in fact, they are talking about you. Just be aware of this in case you have to do some damage control.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 20 to Feb. 18) Shake up your routine a little. Go someplace you have never been before. Be a tourist in your own backyard.

PISCES (Feb. 19 to March 20) Make friends with your bank account today so that you know what's happening. When it comes to money, information is important. Don't be in the dark.

YOU BORN TODAY: You are practical, dependable and always fair. You like life to be stimulating! This is a time of completion and taking inventory. Review past triumphs and failures as you finish this nine-year cycle. You might let go of people, jobs and places in order to move on to something new. You are moving away from heavy burdens to something new and lighter!

