News Briefs

215 N. Missouri St., West Memphis – Vacation Bible School ‘Rolling River Rampage,’ VBS at our east campus at 2303 E. Barton from Through Tuesday, July 17 from 6 to 7:30 p.m. Sign your child up to attend today or register to volunteer by going to our church’s webpage at www.fumcwm.com and click on the VBS logo.

• Trinity In The Fields Anglican Church, 100 E. Military Rd., Marion – Vacation Bible School ‘The Miracles of Jesus’ Monday, July 16 through Sunday, July 19 from 6 to 7:30 p.m. for ages 4 through 4th grade. Dinner provided.

• Men In Schools To Encourage Reading – Weaver Elementary, 1280 E. Barton, West Memphis is inviting parents, relatives and community members to provide strong male role models to share the love of reading. Opportunities available 8 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. Monday-Friday to be a MISTER.

• Arkansas Circus Arts Show – Thursday, July 19 at 5 p.m. at the West Memphis Civic Auditorium, 228 W. Polk Ave., West Memphis. Free performance.

• St. Michael’s School Charity Bingo – Tuesdays at 7 p.m.. 405 N. Missouri St., West Memphis. Smoke and alcohol free. All are welcome. Must be 18 to play. 870-7351720.

• Wonder City Boys and Girls Club Summer 2018 Food Service Program – Free of charge to all children on a first-come, first-serve basis. Wonder City Boys & Girls Club (412 S. 25th St., West Memphis) Breakfast 8 a.m., Lunch 11:30 a.m. through July 31; West Memphis High School Football Team (503 W. Broadway, West Memphis) Breakfast 8 a.m., Lunch 11:30 a.m. through July 31.

• DeltaARTS – Sign up for Art Classes held Monday July 16-20 at 301 S. Rhodes, West Memphis. Painting and Printmaking with Jessica Stafford for ages 5-12, 8:30 a.m. to 10 a.m. $100 per student. Mixed media with Courtney Shumock for ages 512, 10:20 a.m. until 12 noon. $100 per student.

• Marion School District Special EducationRecords to be Destroyed – The Marion School District will be destroying special education inactive records from the 2012-2013 school year. Anyone wishing to obtain their records from that year must come by the Special Services office at 230 Pine St., Marion with the proper identification to receive the records. Records will be available July 16-31, 2018. The office is open from 8 a.m. until 4 p.m., Monday-Thursday and 8 a.m. until 1 p.m. on Friday.

• Arkansas Circus Arts – West Memphis Convention and Visitors Bureau Thursday, July 19 from 5 to 7 p.m. Free All Ages Event at the West Memphis Civic Auditorium, 228 W. Polk Ave., West Memphis

• City of West Memphis Public Meeting – Thursday, July 19 at 3 p.m. at 205 S. Redding St., West Memphis. The purpose of the meeting is to identify potential outdoor park and recreation needs and priorities to be submitted to the Arkansas Department of Parks and Tourism for a Matching Grant application. Ethnic minorities, persons with special needs, elderly persons over 55, and special interest groups are encouraged to attend and participate. For those unable to attend the meeting phone 870-732-7610. Written comments may be submitted to City of West Memphis, P.O. Box 1728, West Memphis AR 72301.

• Earle School District Parent Orientation 2018/2019 – July 23 through July 28. Monday 8 a.m. to 3 p.m.; Tuesday 8 a.m. to 8 p.m.; Wednesday 8 a.m. to 3 p.m.; Thursday 8 a.m. to 3 p.m.; Friday 8 a.m. to 3 p.m.; and Saturday 8 a.m. to 1 p.m.

• Trinity Baptist Church, 521 Graham St., West Memphis – Vacation Bible School Monday, July 23 through Friday, July 27 from 6 to 8:30 p.m. ‘Shipwrecked, Rescued by Jesus’ for kindergarten through 5th grade.

• Delta Market – Every Saturday through Sept. 1, at ASU Mid-South (North side of Broadway), from 9 a.m. until 1 p.m. Local fruits and vegetables, specialty and prepared foods, arts and crafts and food trucks.

• Marion Chamber Quarterly Luncheon – Thursday, Aug. 9 at noon at the Marion Performing Arts Center. Speaker Coach Keith Houston, head football coach for Marion High School. Catered by Colton’s Steak House and Grill/$12 per person. Call Tracy Brick at 870739-6041 for reservations.

• Boys & Girls Club Summer Program – Sponsored by City of Marion Parks & Recreation through Friday, Aug. 10 at Brunetti Park from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday-Friday. $50 per child (some programs and any field trips may carry an additional fee). Lunch and snack provided each day. Call Darin McCollum at 870-735-1658 for more information and to register. Limited number of spots.

• ‘ All Our Children’ Meal Program – Through Aug. 14, 2018, providing services which include a meal and a snack. Places of service are: The Children’s Place, 426 S. 14th St., West Memphis from 10 to 11 a.m. breakfast, 12 to 1 p.m. lunch.; Mt. Calvary MB Church, 2101 E. Jackson Ave., West Memphis 10:30 to 11:30 a.m. breakfast, 12:30 to 1:30 p.m. lunch; and L. R. Jackson Girls Club, 405 S. 25th St., West Memphis from 9:30 a.m. to 10:30 breakfast, 12 to 1 p.m. lunch. Program services children ages 5 through 18 years of and people up to 21 years of age that are participating in a State education for the mentally or physically disabled.

• Marion Chamber Annual Awards Banquet – Thursday, Sept. 13 at 6:30 p.m. at Southland Park Gaming and Racing. Speaker Mike Preston, Executive Director Arkansas Economic Development Commission. Tickets $55 per person, available through Tracy Brick at 870-739-6041.

• Marion Chamber of Commerce 2nd Annual Hogs on the Square – Saturday, Sept. 29 kick-off time TBA. Bring your favorite tailgate set-up to the Courthouse Square and watch the Hogs vs. Texas A& M on a jumbo screen. Contact Tracy Brick at 870-739-6041 for more information.

• Dunbar Creative Learning Center – Now Accepting New Applications “Infant and Toddler Program” Ages 6 weeks to 36 months, 320 Lee Street, Earle (behind the church). Open Monday-Friday, 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. Drop-Ins Welcome. State Licensed, C.P.R. Certified. All meals included, experienced care givers. DCC/CCDF Voucher and Self Pay Accepted. For more information call Mrs. Sharla Chase at 870-5145577.

• Commodity Distribution Program – The Food Bank of Northeast Arkansas conducts four to five commodity food distributions annually at 20 different sites in 11 counties. Key Food Bank staff, with the help of several local volunteers, set up a one-day food panty at advertised locations throughout the year. Families or individuals are given this food free of charge, and eligibility is based on the household’s combined monthly income. To verify income eligibility contact our USDA coordinator Keith Livesay at klivesay@foodbankofnea.org or at 870-932-3663.

• After School Meals Program – Wonder City, 412 S. 25th Street is providing a free at-risk after school program from 2:30 until 6 p.m. As an enhancement to our afterschool program, we will also participate in the CACFP (Child and Adult Care Food Program), which provides snacks and meals to all children ages 5-18, regardless of race, sex, or disability. Snack Time (3:30 p.m.) and Meal Time (5 p.m.). If more information is needed, please call 870-735-7592. Other program and feeding locations will be Academies of West Memphis, 501 West Broadway

• Purchase Birth & Death Certificates – At Crittenden County Health Unit, Vital Records Department, 901 N. 7th St., West Memphis during office hours of 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Birth Certificate $12 ($10 for each additional copy) and Death Certificates $10 ($8 for each additional copy). You can still purchase certificates at 4815 W. Markham St., Little Rock, AR 72205.

• American Legion Charity Bingo – Mondays at 7 p.m. at 150 Legion Rd. across from the speedway race track. If we have 35 people we will pay $100 per game. We will play old program. Early bird starts at 6:45. Call 870-735-8803 after 4 p.m.

