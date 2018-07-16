Patel leaves Patriots for Charging Wildcats

Marion boys’ basketball assistant coach Monty Patel is moving to Little Rock this season

After two seasons on the Marion Patriots sideline, assistant boys basketball coach Monty Patel has announced that he is leaving Marion to accept an assistant coaching position with the North Little Rock Charging Wildcats.

Patel says the main driving force in his decision to head to North Little Rock is to be closer to his parents who live in Little Rock.

“It got me closer to my family, for one,” Patel said. “That’s very important to me. My parents have lived there for six to seven years and I thought it’d be nice to get closer to them.”

Patel also looks forward to joining the Charging Wildcats culture and continue his coaching career with Nathan Clayborn who, after leaving North Little Rock as an assistant coach, served as head coach of the Marion Patriots last season before returning to North Little Rock in an assisting position for this upcoming season.

“It was such a great working relationship (with Clayborn) and, on top of that, me and him got to know each other,” Patel said. “We were pretty much alike except for he has a couple of years ahead of me on age. But, we enjoyed the same things and talked about the same stuff. He was just an older and wiser version of me.”

The relationship between Patel and Clayborn began when Clayborn moved to Marion from North Little Rock and the two spent a lot of time together as Clayborn waited for his wife to make the move to Marion as well. After the two gained respect for each other on a personal level, Clayborn saw a work ethic in Patel that convinced him to put in a good word with North Little Rock head coach Johnny Rice, eventually helping Patel land a spot on the sidelines in North Little Rock.

“He really knew a lot about what we were trying to do and if he didn’t know, he researched and talked to coaches and was ready the next day,” Clayborn said. “So, his initiative and drive really impressed me. He’s a worker. He works, and you can never have too many workers in this game.”

With Clayborn in Marion last season, Patel handled the entirety of the Patriots offense, from shooting drills to drawing up plays, leading Marion to average near 70 points a game last season.

“I let him run the offense in Marion and we like buckets in North Little Rock too,” Clayborn said.

Patel, who will now be working under his fifth head coach in five seasons, embraces the learning opportunity ahead of him but says it was hard to leave principal Paul Johnston, who gave him the Marion assistant job two years ago as athletic director, the Marion community and the Patriots players.

“Before I put it on social media, I text every kid individually and let them know that I love them and I care about them and made sure that they knew that this move has nothing to do with them but just so that I can spend more time around my family and be around more to help them,” Patel said. “I told them that I’ll never be out of their lives and that I’ll be a part of their lives as long as they would have me.”

As well, Marion High School will miss Patel, according to athletic director Derek Harrell.

“He did a good job and was a very hard worker and we appreciate the time and effort that he put into helping our basketball program,” Harrell said.

The Marion boys’ basketball program is now solely in the hands of head coach David Clark and Patel has no doubt that Clark and the Patriots will be exciting to watch this season.

“They have some young talent coming back and I think they’re going to be very competitive,” Patel said. “I think coach Dave (Clark) is going to do a phenomenal job with that group and he already has a report built with a lot of those guys. So, I feel like I’m going to miss out on the opportunity to keep coaching those guys and see them through their high school careers.”

As of now, Clark and the Patriots are without an assistant boys’ basketball coach, but Harrell says the school hopes to have that position filled soon.

“Coach Clark is currently working on that long with us and we’re hopeful to have that spot filled pretty soon,” Harrell said. “But, as of right now, we don’t have anybody.”

The Patriots are currently set to open up the season November 8th at home against Olive Branch.

By Collins Peeples