Quitting smoking has a host of benefits

Four shot in West Memphis

Arrests made in death of 22- year- old

news@theeveningtimes.com

West Memphis police have arrested two people who are now facing murder charges for the shooting death of 22-year-old Kyland Hinton. Demetrice Driver, 21, of Proctor, and Allison Shinall, 19, also of Proctor, are in custody at the Crittenden County Detention Center, each charged with capital murder and the unlawful discharge of a firearm from a vehicle.

According to reports, Hinton was with his cousin when Driver and Shinall pulled up in a car and

began firing.

The incident was one of four reported shootings in West Memphis over a violent weekend in the city.

By the Evening Times News Staff