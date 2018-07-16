Turning fantasy into reality with the St. Louis Cardinals

Freddy Williams gave up on his dream of playing in the Major Leagues a long time ago, but still lives it out on occasion with his favorite team

sports@theeveningtimes.com

Growing up in Little Rock in the late 1970’s and early 1980’s, a young Freddy Williams sat glued to his parent’s television set, watching the St. Louis Cardinals, full of greats like Ozzie Smith and Lou Brock, take the field. In his sophomore year at North Little Rock High School, Williams cheered the Cardinals on as names like Smith and Willie McGhee led the team to their ninth World Series Championship.

Williams, who is now 52 and an 18-year-vet of the Marion Police Department, soon realized though that perhaps the MLB was not calling his name as it has his heroes and Williams sought out on the path of another noble passion, law enforcement.

For the past seven years, however, almost twice a year, Detective Williams has taken a backseat as that aspiring Cardinals All-Star takes back over when Williams attends the St.

Louis Cardinals Fantasy Camp.

The St. Louis Cardinals fantasy camp is a four-day baseball extravaganza for fans of 27 years and up, including customized Cardinals jerseys, a banquet, Fantasy Camp Hall of Fame induction and four to seven games at different locations like Busch Stadium, the Cardinals spring training facilities in Jupiter, Florida and even Cooperstown, where Williams just returned from last month. As well as playing alongside current and former Cardinals, the Cardinals provide their own physical therapist on sight and their own commentators like Hrabosky and Jim Edmonds.

Along with die-hard Cardinals fans, former players such as Rick Ankiel and Tyler Green make up the teams which are typically coached by older St. Louis legends such as The Wizard and Lou Brock.

“Getting to know these guys is just so rewarding because, if you’re into baseball as a kid, you dream of playing one day and you want to be these guys,” Williams said. “You want to play like them but then reality kicks in at some point in life and you realize it’s just not a possibility. There are just too many people who want to be in the majors. But, then you actually get to go out and play along side them and get coached by them and get pointers from them and get autographs. It all becomes real.”

The fantasy week starts out with tryouts. Willie McGee evaluates aspiring outfielders as other Cardinal legends judge the talent at hand prior to a draft. After the tryouts, teams are drafted and the games begin, followed by a banquet and recognition of fantasy camps most outstanding players by handing out MVP honors, a distinction Williams was awarded in Cooperstown.

“They do what they call the Hall of Fame,” Williams said. “They have a banner that they put on the wall for all the camps.

They actually pick individuals that they pick from every camp for that particular year and they actually add your name to that banner which is rewarding and all that good stuff. So, a lot of people fight to get on that banner at some point, but there couple be 50-100 people down there at each camp participating.”

The banquet also consists of some special guest to the Cardinals fantasy camp. The camp cost between 4,500 to 5,000 dollars per camp which covers travel, uniforms, boarding, food and other expenses. A large portion of the proceeds, however, is donated from the Cardinals organization to special causes. For the majority of the 19 yeas which the Cardinals have operated their fantasy camp, that donation went to the Wounded Warriors Project, a charity which helps provide for veterans returning from war.

Recently though the Cardinals donations have been going primarily to the Mercy Children’s Hospital in St. Louis which is a leading hospital in researching and treating childhood cancer.

At each banquet, the Cardinals fly in a doctor and a patient from the hospital to speak about the progression of the hospitals research and allow one young fan the ability to experience the Cardinals fantasy camp.

Williams describes the entire camp as a once-in-alifetime experience that he continues to seek out, totaling 14 camps now, because of the family atmosphere that he calls The Cardinal Way.

“The friendships you make out of it are what’s awesome,” Williams said.

“You come back the next year and they all remember you and say, ‘Hey, Freddy.

How are you? How’s police work going?’ and all that kind of stuff. They’re down to earth people just like anybody. They went through the status of being famous but, when you get down to the bottom of it, they’re just down-to-earth, normal people just like anybody else. You would think people like that would let it go to their heads and they’d get snobby and things like that, but that’s why this is so rewarding. I’ve thought about going to do the different camps like the Braves and the Yankees camp. But, once I went to a couple of these camps, they talk about the Cardinal Nation and being treated like family. That’s exactly how you’re treated.”

Some of those friendships Williams has developed include with Ozzie Smith, who Williams has exchanged contact information with, and Akiel who Williams says he text regularly.

Of course, Williams and other non-professional baseball players in attendance at the Fantasy Camps have mostly given up the dream of playing in the MLB one day. The skills they learn through the coaching of the current and formal Cardinals throughout the week can still make an impact though on the future generation of ball players.

“Coaches and parents, if they’re coaching up their kids, can actually go to these camps and get tips from the players like Ozzie and learn different techniques and get some hands-on teaching,” Williams said. “They tell you to go back and help your kids with your coaching. So, those tips like that are really neat all over.”

The most rewarding thing to Williams though is hearing the stories from some of his favorite players and learning even more of the history of the St. Louis Cardinals franchise.

“I like the playing part, don’t get me wrong, but I love the stories of their playing days, what happened in certain games, what happened in certain cities, those things that you just wouldn’t really know if you weren’t right there listening to them because they don’t share those stories with the public,” Williams said.

Dates for the 2019 Cardinals Fantasy Camps will be announced later this season and Williams strongly encourages anyone with a passion for baseball and a love for the St. Louis Cardinals to check it out.

“If anybody wants to experience something like that and loves the game of baseball, I think, if they go to one camp, they’d be hooked,” Williams said.

By Collins Peeples