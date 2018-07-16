West Memphis Phase I

West Memphis is the largest town in Crittenden County. Located on the west bank of the Mississippi River where I55 and I-40 meet, West Memphis has been referred to as the crossroads or mid-point of the United States and is one of the largest trucking centers in the nation. Memphis, Tennessee, is located just across the Mississippi River.

Pre-European Exploration through European Exploration and Settlement

Native Americans lived in the Mississippi River Valley for at least 10,000 years, although much of the evidence of their presence has been buried or destroyed. The Indians of the Mississippian Period were the last native inhabitants of the West Memphis area. Mound City Road, located within the eastern portion of the West Memphis city limits, has a marker indicating that the villages of Aquixo (Aquijo) or Pacaha were in the area. Several mounds are still visible.

Explorers from both Spain and France visited the area near West Memphis. Among those explorers were Hernando de Soto and his men from Spain and Father Jacques Marquette and Louis Jolliet from France. By the time French hunters and explorers entered the region, the Mississippian towns and other settlements had been abandoned. The original site of West Memphis came from Spanish land grants issued during the 1790s. Grants were given to Benjamin Fooy, John Henry Fooy, and Isaac Fooy in the Hopefield (Crittenden County) area and to William McKenney in the Bridgeport–West Memphis area

Crittenden County was found to yield a variety of plants, especially cotton. With grants given to encourage railroad construction and farming, the county began to prosper. Hopefield was Crittenden County’s first settlement. Benjamin Fooy, who had been sent by the Spanish governor of Louisiana as an Indian agent, established a home site there in 1795. Under his magistrate, Hopefield became known as one of the cleanest places on the river. However, after his death in 1823, the town’s reputation began to decline, and it became a hangout for gamblers and thieves who had been banished from the city of Memphis. Anotable duel took place there in February 1845 between a Mr. Clancey of Memphis and a Mr. Thompson of Vicksburg, Mississippi, in which, after both were wounded by bullets, Thompson killed Clancey by stabbing him in the chest.

In 1855, in spite of its rough reputation, Hopefield was chosen as the eastern terminus of the Memphis and Little Rock Railroad. In 1858, Irish immigrants helped provide labor that connected the first railroad in Arkansas from Memphis, Tennessee, to Madison (St. Francis County). In 1861, with the beginning of the Civil War, construction of the railroad was halted, and the shops at Hopefield were turned into an armory for the Confederacy. Farming had to be discontinued due to ablebodied men enlisting.

Construction and funding of the railroads resumed in 1867. On April 11, 1871, the Memphis and Little Rock Railroad was completed. Following the Civil War, the saloons, pool halls, cockfights, boxing matches, and horse racing caused Hopefield to be labeled as a rollicking and booming town. Some settlers left the area to build behind the levee.

Post Reconstruction through the Gilded Age

The first buildings on the banks of the Mississippi River were a residence, built in 1875, and the railroad station. Both were built on stilts to keep out the floodwaters. In 1884, a town was laid out, and with a population of 200, West Memphis appointed its first postmaster, Robert Vance. The early West Memphis site had a grain elevator, a two-story hotel, two sawmills, and several boarding houses. Due to the change from river traffic to rail traffic and the introduction of lumbering in the area, people began to drift toward the new West Memphis.

The West Memphis area usually flooded in the spring until the St. Francis Levee District was established in 1893. However, private landowners along the Mississippi River built levees that were only three or four feet high. In 1912 and 1913, the St. Francis main levee broke, flooding the area from West Memphis to Forrest City (St. Francis County); Hopefield was washed away in 1912. The current was so strong that steel rails wrapped around trees. During the Flood of 1927, another break in the levee left the area under water, and during the Flood of 1937, the river washed over the top of the levees. However, less damage was done than in 1913. After the levees were built to help with the floodwater, people saw the need for a town government.

Early Twentieth Century

Both the building of the railroads and the clearing of the timberlands helped establish the second West Memphis. It was located near the area that is about three miles south of the present town’s 8th through 12th streets. General George Nettleton, an official of the Kansas City, Fort Scott and Memphis Railroad, known today as the Burlington Northern Railroad, named the town West Memphis in 1883. The surrounding land was filled with virgin timber.

In the early 1900s, Henry Ruple Dabbs and his brother Ed established their general store in a building in Hulbert, an area that was later annexed by West Memphis. This was once called Berkley’s Landing. Their business was in the two-story brick building at 1320 South Avalon, which is now on the National Register of Historic Places. Until the post office at the second West Memphis was established in 1920, patrons received their mail through the Hulbert office by a horseback rider.

The first river bridge opened on May 12, 1892. A second bridge, known as the Harahan Bridge, was built across the Mississippi River and opened in 1916. Before it was built, most vehicles, except trains, had to ferry across the Mississippi River. Tolls were collected to help pay for the bridge until 1930. The Harahan Bridge was damaged by fire in 1928, and it reopened after eighteen months of repairs.

Look on the website: The Encycopedia of Arkansas History of Culture

Louisiana Purchase through Reconstruction