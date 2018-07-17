Christian Brothers hosts college prospect softball camp this Saturday

Stealth Elite coach Ashley Allensworth and Christian Brothers University are working to get local talent in front of college coaches

sports@theeveningtimes.com

This Saturday, Christian Brothers University, in partnership with Stealth Elite 18U head coach Ashley Allensworth is hosting a college exposure camp at the Marion sports complex to help get local softball players in front of college coaches, something Allensworth feels the Crittenden County area has been lacking over the past several years.

“I’m super excited about it,” Allensworth said. “The girls that are entering are super excited about it because there hasn’t been anything like that in this area. Half of them don’t even know what a prospect camp is. So, we’re trying to build awareness about things and how to go about being recruited and, if you’re interested in playing at the college level, you need to actually attend events like this as part of your recruiting process.”

What a prospect camp is, is a showcase of talent for college coaches to witness. Throughout the event, coaches will evaluate girl’s ability to hit, field, time their run from home to first and their sprint around the bases. At the end of the camp, players will be divided into two teams for a scrimmage game which allows the players some fun and the coaches an opportunity to see the prospects in game-type situations.

Though Allensworth isn’t hosting this camp, she is working closely alongside Christian Brothers head coach Jessie Homesly who is sponsoring the camp.

Homesley is in her second year as head coach of the Christian Brother’s program and Allensworth says that she is excited in the potential of helping her program flourish with the aid of some of the players from Crittenden County.

“She’s wanting to build her program too,” Allensworth said. “This is giving her a chance to see some local talent and things like that to try to help build her program up as well.”

Also in attendance this Saturday will be coaches from Arkansas State University and Southwest Tennessee Community College, who has shown a heavy interest over the past year in players from Crittenden County, signing Marion High School graduates Blakeleigh Garrison and Haley Cook this past offseason.

Certainly, Allensworth and the local players would love to see some scholarships handed out on the spot this Saturday. The main goal, however, according to Allensworth, is simply to introduce local softball players to the recruiting process.

“A lot of these kids, especially around this area, don’t know how to go about the recruiting process,” Allensworth said. “So, half of them who have talent don’t ever get recruited or have the chance to play in college.

That’s what I’m trying to help people with by having camps like these and exposure tournaments around this area, to show people what they need to do and how to go about the recruiting process.”

Keeping in that spirit, Allensworth will be hosting a college exposure tournament at Marion Rose Park in West Memphis, August 4-5 where multiple colleges will be in attendance to see teams such as Allensworth’s Stealth Elite 18U.

Stealth Elite 18U finished fourth at a tournament in West Memphis two weeks ago and, due to five players leaving the USSSA team for college programs, Allensworth says she will be looking to rebuild her college exposure team prior to the August tournament.

This Saturday’s college prospect camp at the Marion Sports Complex, hosted by Christian Brothers University, will take place between noon and 5 p.m.

For more information about this weekend’s camp or Stealth Elite, contact Allensworth at (870) 7334937.

By Collins Peeples