Crittenden County Boys & Girls Club offering full slate of fall sports

Volleyball joins football, softball and soccer for 2018 season offerings The Crittenden County Boys & Girls club is expanding its fall sports options for local youths. In recent years, the club has moved beyond its traditional schedule of football for boys and cheerleading for girls to add a wider variety of sports and activities, including soccer and softball. This year, the club has added volleyball to see if there is enough local interest to launch a league. Here is the full run-down of the club’s fall 2018 offerings:

• Boys & Girls Fall Soccer — Register now at the Crittenden County Boys & Girls Club, 900 N. Missouri St., in West Memphis through Aug. 18 (early discount available through July 15). Leagues will be co-ed, with several divisions for ages PK4 through 12th grade. Call (870) 735-1658 for rates St., in West Memphis, and additional information. Early discount available or stop by the Boys & Girls through July 15.

Club.

*** Fall Softball Registration — At the Crittenden County Boys & Girls Club. Register now through Aug. 18, for girls 1st through 9th grade in tee-ball, machine pitch and kid pitch divisions. Call (870) 735-1658 for rates and additional information, or stop by 900 N. Missouri

• Youth Football Registration — At the Crittenden County Boys & Girls Club. Register now through Aug. 18. Flag Football (co-ed) for kids PK4 through 1st grade. Tackle Football (boys) for kids 1st through 3rd grade and 4th through 6th grade. Call (870) 735-1658 or stop by the club, located at 900 N. Missouri St., in West Memphis, for rates and additional information (early sign-up discount through July 15).

• Fall Volleyball and Cheerleading — The Crittenden County Boys & Girls Club will be offering fall volleyball and cheerleading for girls. Register now through Aug. 18.

Volleyball is open to girls 3rd through 12th grade.

Cheer is available for girls PK4-6th grade. Girls may participate in both programs. Call (870) 735-1658 for rates and additional information, or stop by the club, located 900 N.

Missouri St., in West Memphis.

• Studio Gray Dance Clinic — at the Boys & Girls Club of Crittenden County. Designed to help kids going into cheer, pom & hip-hop. $10. To register, contact us at info@mystudiogray. com, or call (901) 303- 6221.