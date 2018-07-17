EACC presents packed performance season

2018- 19 Season Ticket Packages On Sale Wednesday, July 18

Lindsay.Midkiff@eacc.edu

East Arkansas Community College recently released the upcoming 2018-19 Performance Season’s schedule of events to be held in the EACC Fine Arts Center. Season ticket packages go on sale at 10 a.m. on Wednesday, July 18, and patrons will have the option of purchasing VIP or Pick 3 Spotlight Series packages. Season subscription options save 20 percent on Spotlight Series shows. Ticket packages will be available online at www.eacc.edu or by calling 870-633-4480, ext. 352.

Alice’s Adventures in Wonderland (Friday, July 27, 2018)

East Arkansas Community College, Compass Creative Dramatics, and area children will present Alice’s Adventures in Wonderland on the main stage in the EACC Fine Arts Center. The performance will be the culmination of EACC’s annual Children’s Theater Camp. Children will perform alongside two professional Chicago-based actors from Compass Creative Dramatics. During the week-long camp, students in grades 1st – 12th learn, play, and perform alongside professional actor/educators who stretch their creativity and bravery muscles, while helping to instill trust, responsibility, teamwork, and empathy. Tickets for Alice’s Adventures in Wonderland can be purchased at the door for $5.00 and seating is general admission.

Ronnie Milsap (Saturday, Aug. 25, 2018 7:30 p.m.)

Six time GRAMMY Award winning, Country Music Hall of Famer, and platinum recording artist, Ronnie Milsap has scored 40 No. 1 hits, sold more than 35 million albums, won numerous CMA and ACM Awards, and registered major crossover hits on the Top 40, Adult Contemporary, and R& B charts. With hits including “Smoky Mountain Rain,” “Pure Love,” “Stranger In My House,” “It Was Almost Like A Song,” “Lost in the Fifties Tonight,” “She Keeps the Home Fires Burning,” “Any Day Now,” and more, Ronnie Milsap remains one of Country music’s most successful and enduring artists.

All Hands on Deck (Saturday, Oct. 20, 2018 7:30 p.m.)

ALL SINGING! ALL DANCING! ALL BIG BAND! Based on Bob Hope’s 1942 USO tour to the troops in the field, The ALL HANDS ON DECK! show features charismatic singers, dancers, comics, and a 9-piece orchestra performing the songs, dances, and laughs that America has loved since the ‘40s. Boasting 42 of the greatest American songs ever written in a fun-filled, true-tolife reproduction of Bob Hope and Jack Benny’s style of USO show, The ALL HANDS ON DECK! show brings classic humor and great music from those special days of road shows, war-bond drives, and radio broadcasts. COME CELEBRATE America with ALL HANDS ON DECK!

The Nutcracker (Saturday, Dec. 8, 2018 6:00 p.m.)

Celebrate the holidays with this family favorite! Become entranced by the beauty of the Sugar Plum Fairy and her dazzling Court, enchanted by the swirling snowflakes and breathtaking snow, and cheer for the tiny toy soldiers and their leader, the handsome Nutcracker Prince.

Dance Alive National Ballet’s sparkling fulllength production of The Nutcracker will feature an international roster of award winning dancers, and area children will play a role in the exciting performance full of beautiful costumes and sets. Entrancing, enchanting and exciting, The Nutcracker is a ballet for the young at heart of all ages! Tickets for the Holiday Feature performance will be $25 Adults / $15 Children 12 & Under.

The Bellamy Brothers (Saturday, Jan. 19, 2019 7:30 p.m.)

For almost four decades, the Bellamy Brothers have been an unassuming picture of consistency in Country music, crafting honest, heartfelt songs that connect with millions of listeners around the world. Howard and David Bellamy have weathered the trends admirably, enjoying enormous success with numerous Country and Pop hits as “Let Your Love Flow,” “If I Said You Had a Beautiful Body (Would You Hold It Against Me),” “Redneck Girl,” “Too Much Is Not Enough,” “Dancin’ Cowboys,” and many more. Named Top Country Duo by Billboard, they have more ACM and CMA nominations in the duo category than any other artists. What began as an unlikely duo has emerged as one of the most successful and respected groups in Country music history, and they are still going strong.

The Platters, Original Cornell Gunter’s Coasters, and the Drifters

Saturday, Feb. 23, 2019 7:30 pm Spend a nostalgic evening with three of the world's most beloved musical groups, instrumental in creating the Rock & Roll Doo-Wop sound. Multiplatinum, Rock and Roll, Vocal Group and GRAMMY Hall of Fame members, THE PLATTERS are considered the most romantic of all the early rock and roll groups with classic hits such as, 'Only You', 'The Great Pretender', 'My Prayer,' 'Twilight Time,' 'Smoke Gets in Your Eyes,' and 'Harbor Lights.“ THE DRIFTERS, first group to be inducted in the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame and named by Rolling Stone as one of the “Top 500 Greatest Rock and Roll Performers,” are a great reminder that love songs transcend all ages with hits like “Save the Last Dance For Me,” “Up on the Roof,” “Under the Boardwalk” and the timeless “Stand By Me.” This year is the 35th anniversary of the formation of CORNELL GUNTER'S COASTERS. The revival of hits from the 50s lives on with the iconic doo-wop sounds of the 1950's and 1960's. Classics like “Poison Ivy,” “Yakety Yak,” 'Love Potion Number Nine,' 'Searchin',' 'Young Blood' and “Charlie Brown” are sure to please.

38 Special (Saturday, April 27, 2019 – 7:30 p.m.)

After more than three decades together, 38 SPECIAL continue to bring their signature blast of Southern Rock to over 100 cities a year, and at each and every show, thousands of audience members are amazed by the explosive power of the band's performance. Their multiple Gold and Platinum album awards stand in testament to the endurance of a legendary powerhouse.

With sales in excess of $20 million, the band’s arenarock pop smashes include “Hold On Loosely,” “Rockin’ Into the Night,” “Caught Up in You,” “Fantasy Girl,” “If I’d Been the One,” “Back Where You Belong,” “Chain Lightnin’,” “Second Chance,” and more. 38 Special’s timeless hits remain a staple on radio and throughout the music industry, immediately recognizable from the first opening chord.

UAPB Vesper Choir (Thursday, Feb. 7, 2019)

The UAPB Vesper Choir, under the direction of Dr. Michael J. Bates, Professor of Music, is nationally recognized among historically Black colleges and universities for its diverse repertoire and excellent performances. This 75-80 member select ensemble, founded in the 1940s by Professor Ariel Lovelace and conducted for more than 40 years by professor Shelton J. McGee, has a rich choral tradition that includes numerous performances on radio and television, as well as performances across the United States and online. In March of 2017, the Vesper Choir traveled to Spain for a concert/educational tour. This event is free to the public.

Season ticket packages will go on sale to the general public at 10:00 a.m. on Wednesday, July 18. Packages will be available online at www.eacc.edu or by calling 870-633-4480 ext. 352. Season subscription options save up to 20 percent. Single tickets to all Spotlight Series events are $39. Tickets for individual Spotlight Series performances, Nutcracker Holiday Feature, and Special Events generally go on sale six weeks prior to the event.

From Lindsay Midkiff