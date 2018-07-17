Harper signs with Central Baptist

Former Marion Patriot Martinez Harper has signed with Central Baptist College in Conway, Arkansas. Harper, a shooting guard for the Patriots last season, accepted a scholarship to continue his hoops career at the college level with the CBC Mustangs. [Editor’s Note: In a story in the July 13, 2018, edition of the Times, “Martinez Harper hoops his way to UCA, signing with Bears,” the report incorrectly stated that Martinez had signed with the University of Central Arkansas, which was in error. The Times apologizes for this error and for any confusion it may have caused]

Photo by Collins Peeples