HOROSCOPE

For Wednesday, July 18, 2018 ARIES (March 21 to April 19) You feel uncertain about your goals, which makes you resentful about group pressures. It's OK to have second thoughts about things. It's a changing world!

You thought you knew what you wanted with your career and life direction, but lately you're not sure. Mars is retrograde at the top of your chart, and that shakes things up.

GEMINI (May 21 to June 20) You're excited to learn new things. However, part of you wonders if you're being brainwashed. You're not. You're just checking things out.

CANCER (June 21 to July 22) It was clear how you wanted to handle shared property and inheritances, but now you're having second thoughts. That's OK. These are important issues.

LEO (July 23 to Aug. 22) Mars opposite your sign all summer makes you annoyed with partners. You either can be grumpy this summer, or patient and happy. It's your choice. (Happy sounds better.)

VIRGO (Aug. 23 to Sept. 22) Don't worry if you feel confused about your job now. One moment you're turned on, and the next you're turned off. That's the story for the entire summer!

LIBRA (Sept. 23 to Oct. 22) You have vacation ideas and party plans that are exciting. Then suddenly they don't appeal to you, and you want to change your mind. That's OK. It happens. Ditto for romance.

SCORPIO (Oct. 23 to Nov. 21) This summer you are undecided about certain situations at home or within the family. One day you know what you want, then the next day, you change your mind. This is not insane; it's human nature. Relax.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22 to Dec. 21) You can expect to be unsure about some financial plans this summer. One moment you're gungho, and then the next moment, you're secondguessing things.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22 to Jan. 19) This is a tricky summer. At times you are confident, and then suddenly you are privately wondering what you're really doing. That's normal. Mars is in retrograde.

QUARIUS (Jan. 20 to Feb. 18) Your confidence is challenged this summer, and this will continue until November. Don't worry if in the midst of feeling like you know what you're doing, you suddenly question everything.

PISCES (Feb. 19 to March 20) If you believe in something, you can make it a reality. However, this summer you will question some of the things you believe in. Don't worry many feel this way as well.

YOU BORN TODAY: You are optimistic, idealistic and have a natural grace about you. You also have a good sense of humor. It's time to clarify your goals, because exciting changes await you this year. Take the initiative! What you begin now will unfold in the future, because this is the beginning of a new cycle. Your physical strength will increase this year. Bonus!

