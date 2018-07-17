It’s about time…

St. Louis has finally parted ways with manager Mike Matheny in a move that was a long time coming

sports@theeveningtimes.com

After a confusing period of St. Louis Cardinals baseball where the front office stuck with their skipper far longer than they should have, the Cards made the long overdue right move after an 8-2 loss to the last place Cincinnati Reds this past week end and fired manager Mike Matheny, despite signing the manager to a three-year extension in 2016 which would have kept Matheny in St. Louis through 2020.

I’ll preface this column by saying that I love Matheny. I’m a die-hard Cardinals fan. Watching Matheny work the plate, gun down runners and serve as a staple of stability for the Cardinals between from 2000 to 2005 only deepened my love for St. Louis. Swarming Matheny along with droves of other reporters in a Memphis Redbirds dugout, nervously asking him a question and having him answer is a highlight of my professional career.

I was a huge fan of hiring him on as manager, despite his complete lack of managerial experience, in 2012.

I loved the idea of brining a gritty, St. Louis icon back to lead the future generation of Cardinals.

The Cards were just coming off a World Championship season in 2011 and Matheny, with the talented team he inherited, did well for a couple of seasons, making a National League Championship Series appearance in 2012, a World Series appearance in 2013 and another NLCS appearance in 2014.

Then the wheels began to come off. Despite winning 100 games in 2015, St.

Louis was eliminated from the playoffs by their bloodrivals, the Chicago Cubs.

The next year, Chicago won the World Series as St. Louis missed the postseason for the first time in six seasons. St. Louis watched from home again last year and, currently 7.5 games out in the NL Central, St. Louis appears to be headed for a thirdstraight season without making a postseason appearance.

Cardinal fans have long grown frustrated with Matheny. St. Louis doesn’t rebuild. They reload, and subpar seasons are not tolerated from a fan base that is accustomed to winning.

The problem the Cardinals faced under Matheny’s tenure is eventually that talented team the skipper inherited in 2012 broke up and Matheny (592-474 overall as manager) was left to manage, which he struggled to do, leading to the Cardinals firing of Matheny and the team’s first in-season managerial change in over two decades.

On and of the field, the old-school catcher showed an inability to adapt to the modern game. The Cardinals currently rank 23rd in baseball in their frequency of using infield shifts, a strategy Matheny even once voiced his desire for the game to ban, or other strategic alignments, according to Baseball Savant.

Last season, Matheny ranked dead-last among active managers in the reliever management metric, according to Baseball Prospectus, highlighting bullpen mismanagement which, any Cardinal fan can tell you, has been among the gravest concerns of the Cardinals for seasons now.

Matheny constantly made questionable lineup moves, such as allowing Michael Wacha to pitch for the first time in weeks in the ninth inning of Game 5 in the NLCS in 2014 and allowing former closer Seunghwan Oh to inexplicably bat in the ninth inning of a game in 2016 as the Cardinals were fighting for a spot in the playoffs.

Matheny’s poor decision making extended to the clubhouse as well though, and that’s probably ultimately what cost the former Cardinals skipper his job. As Matheny showed earlier in his managerial career, a lack of tactics can be forgiven if you get the most out of talented players. Lately, that has not happened.

The Athletic recently reported that St. Louis outfielder Dexter Fowler and Matheny were no longer on speaking terms. Five days later, The Athletic’s Mark Saxon reported that St. Louis closer Bud Norris has been “mercilessly riding” rookie reliever Jordan Hicks, describing a patter of behavior that surpassed typical hazing and bordered on workplace bullying. Matheny’s contribution to that story was, “I think the game has gotten progressively gotten a little softer. Man, it had some teeth not that long ago.”

Matheny called Saxon’s story “inaccurate” and Saxon arranged to have the tape played on a local radio show soon after.

Those comments may hinder to an older, “back-inmy- day” baseball crowd, but it’s not what today’s game is about, according to the MLB’s most recent collective bargaining agreement which banned rookie bullying and hazing. As a person and as a player, Matheny will forever be loved by me and by most Cardinal fans. For better or worse, Matheny became the fourth skipper to reach the 1,000-game milestone with St. Louis and never ended a season with a losing record (the Cardinals are currently 47-46). But simply not losing is not enough in St. Louis.

By Collins Peeples “Peeples” Court

By Collins Peeples