Sports Briefs

Fall football sign-ups are underway for the Marion Youth Sports Association’s 2018 season, including 4-5 year-old flag football, flag or tackle for ages 6-7, 8-9 yearold tackle, and 10-12 year-old tackle (age divisions subject to change). The cost is $90. Register online at www.gomysa.com.

• Fall Softball Signups —

Marion Youth Sports Association is offering girl’s softball this fall. Registration is now open for age divisions: 6-and-under tee-ball, 7-9 machine pitch, 10-12 kid pitch, and 13-16 kid pitch. Coaches of travel teams are invited to bring their full teams to the league. Registration is open now at www.gomysa.com. The cost is $45 per player ($35 per player for whole teams). For more information, call (901) 4133453, or sign up at www.gomysa.com.

• J.W. Rich Girls Club Volleyball — Signups are underway at the J.W. Rich Girls Club for its Fall Volleyball League. Girls ages 8 to 18 can register now at the Girls Club, 519 Shoppingway Blvd., in West Memphis. The cost is $50 (plus $50 annual membership dues if not already paid). For more information call (870) 394-9426.

• Summer Basketball Camp — Presented by West Memphis Christian School, July 16-19, from 1 to 3 p.m., at Marion First Baptist Church, 2137 Hwy. 77, in Marion. Open to any students entering 1st through 6th grade at any school. The cost is $80 and includes a camp t-shirt, personalized instruction and basketball skill, games, fitness and fun. Coaches are Kristen Moore and members of the Black Knights Basketball team. Proceeds benefit the WMCS Booster Club and WMCS Athletics. Sign up online at www.form.jotform.com. For more information, contact Brooke Benson at RBBenson2@gmail.com.

• Marion ABC Golf Tournament — Saturday, Aug. 11, the Marion Athletic Booster Club will hold its second annual Charity Golf Tournament, beginning at 8 a.m. at the Marion Golf & Athletic Club. For more information, call (901) 827-8688.

