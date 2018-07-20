Church Announcements

5079 State Hwy. 77 N, Marion: Vacation Bible Class, Monday, July 23 until Thursday, July 26 from 5:45 to 6:45 p.m. Sarah Cooper and Ann Grant are teachers. Elder Macon Drake, host pastor.

Earle Methodist Church:

5th Sunday Hymn Sing Sunday, July 29 at 5 p.m. All are welcome and encouraged to come. A reception will follow.

Harvest Time Christian Church, 309 S. 25th St., West Memphis: Requests the honor of your presence as we celebrate Pastor Charles & Lady Brenda Thompkins in their Annual Love Day Celebration. Speaker for the 11 a.m. morning worship service will be Pastor Sahlim Mustafa from Baltimore, Maryland. Climaxing the celebration will be Elder Joe Harris of Taberncle of Faith Ministry of West Memphis and Elder Macon & Lady Anna Drake of All People Fellowship of Marion Sunday at 3 p.m.

Lakeshore Community Improvement Group, 1747 US Hwy. 64, Marion: Car Wash Fund Raiser sponsored by Church of God, Saturday, July 21 from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Mt. Olive Missionary Baptist Church, Proctor: Men/Women Day Sunday July 22 at 2:30 p.m. Church guest will be Greater Unity and Pastor Joe W. Wright. Sis. M. Miller/ Bro J. Williams, sponsors. ‘Cutting up 4 Christ! pt. 2’. Has teamed up with others again to help give back to the youth in our community. There will be backpacks filled with supplies, free haircuts, snacks and other surprises that will be given out Thursday, Aug. 9 and Friday, Aug. 10 at the Housing Authority Senior Center Building from 10 a.m. until 3 p.m. First come, first served. Larry Robinson, host pastor

New Bethel Missionary Baptist Church, 11 Swindle Rd., Earle: Vacation Bible School Tuesday, July 24 through Thursday, July 26.

New Mt. Pleasant M.B. Church, 524 Will Lewis Road, Proctor: New Mt. Pleasant will be having a Sun Stand Still Prayer breakfast on Saturday July 21, 2018 at 8 a.m. You are cordially invited to come out and be a part of our prayer breakfast. Come and be filled spiritually and physically. Let’s fellowship together in one accord. Where there are two or three touching and agreeing, God will be in the midst. We are asking for a $8 donation for our building fund. Minister Anita Lee will be our speaker. The program is sponsored by Deacon James Jenkins and Bro. Jeremy White. Host pastor, Betty Jenkins

New Salem Missionary Baptist Church, South Airport/College Rd., West Memphis: On the 4th Sunday during 11 a.m. worship service our guest will be Pastor James Bobo and the Greater Unity MB Church family of Marianna and on the 5th Sunday morning during 11 a.m. worship service our guest will be Pastor Eric Holloway and the Lake Grove MB Church family of Proctor,

Old St. Paul News: No children’s church this Sunday, July 22. Healing and Deliverance Service Sunday, July 22 at 6 p.m. Assistant pastor John Roberts is preaching the Word of God. Frederick S. Anthony, host pastor.

Philadelphia Outreach Ministries, 407 Birch St., West Memphis: Victory Revival 2018. Friday, July 20 with Evangelist Patricia Merriweather of Holly Springs and special guests Levitical Praise Mime Ministry of Millington, Tennessee at 7 p.m. Free Food boxes Available. For van service call 870-735-0040. Dr. Steven Nance, pastor. www.philadelphiaom.com

Pilgrim Rest Church,

Jericho: Come join us as we ‘Pack-A-Pew’ Sunday, July 22 during morning worship at 10 a.m. Rev. Louis Robinson, pastor.

Rising Sun Missionary Baptist Church, 4285 Hwy. 77 N., Sunset: Having a ‘Cook Out’ on Saturday, July 21 from 11 a.m. until 3 p.m. Fried Catfish or BBQ Boston Butt with french fries, cole slaw, bread, cake and a drink for $7 per plate or a BBQ sandwich for $3.50. Dine in, carry out or we will gladly deliver to your door. Call 870-739-1309 for more information. Everyone is invited. Rev. Henry W. Showers, host pastor.

Trinity Baptist Church, 521 Graham St., West Memphis: Vacation Bible School Monday, July 23 through Friday, July 27 from 6 to 8:30 p.m. ‘Shipwrecked, Rescued by Jesus’ for kindergarten through 5th grade.

All People Fellowship Ministry,