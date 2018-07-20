Elementary Faith

By Clayton Adams Atheists are people who believe there is no God. Agnostics are people who believe there could possibly be a God but are not sure either way. Christians are people who believe Jesus Christ is the Son of God.

The connection between an atheist, agnostic, Christian and any other faith is that each requires some level of faith to believe whatever is believed. Faith is common in all people, in all cultures. I believe it takes greater faith to believe what an atheist believes – that there is no God and no hereafter. The battle inside the heart and mind of an agnostic must be gruesome – to not know one way or the other, to be uncertain means certain misery. I believe what I read in Ecclesiastes 3:11 “… He has also set eternity in their heart…” Each person thinks about what will happen when we take our last breath and pass into eternity. This is a common question within all people what happens when I die?

As a Christian I have studied the Bible and often struggle with what I read. I believe the Holy Spirit of God inspired, gave understanding and utterance to the different writers as they wrote the Bible. The parts of the Bible that are difficult to understand do not take away the fact that God inspired people to write the difficult passage. Perhaps this is why Paul wrote, “Study to show yourselves approved, a workman who needs not to be ashamed, rightly dividing (applying) the Word of God.” (2 Timothy 2:15) If Jesus Christ is who He says He is, then there is only one question to be answered. What is required of me? I believe what is required is Elementary Faith. Elementary means simple, most basic, it cannot be separated into any thing other than what it is. Do you have Elementary Faith?

“Faith is the substance of things hoped for the evidence of things unseen.” (Hebrews 11:1) To be sure we understood it, the writer gives a simple example. “By faith we understand that the worlds were prepared by the word of God, so that what is seen was not made out of things which are visible.” (Hebrews 11:2) What does it take to please God? “Without faith it is impossible to please Him, for he who comes to God must believe that He is and that He is a rewarder of those who diligently seek Him.” (Hebrews 11:6) Simply stated, pleasing God requires Elementary Faith. Read the Creation account and one understands that God spoke the world and all the things we know into existence. The Big Bang isn't just a scientific theory it really happened when God spoke the world into existence. There was nothing, then God spoke and bang! All things instantly came into existence. Before God spoke there was nothing! (Genesis 1) It takes greater faith to believe we came from nothing than it takes to believe in God.

The Creation account tells us that God “formed” man. He made us with His hands! He carefully and wonderfully formed Adam and Eve the first humans! I know it takes faith to believe this but it takes greater faith to believe that we “evolved” from nothing.

Everything has a design and if there is a design there is a designer at work, involved, moving, directing and orchestrating His grand design. I believe it takes greater faith to believe in nothing than it does to believe in God.

God rewards those who “diligently seek Him.” (Hebrews 11:6) God never, so far as I know, requires us to live perfect lives – He knows this is impossible for us and this is why God sent His Son to earth to live then die for my sins, your sins the only innocent One taking upon Himself the penalty for your sins and my sins. What's more is that His Holy Spirit and His Holy Word prepare and equip us with all we need to accomplish all He has designed for us.

The apostle Peter was uneducated, physical – a brute, opening his mouth and saying the wrong thing at the wrong time, often his faith was misplaced, in these areas I identify with him. Thankfully, Peter grew strong in his faith, often learning the hard way, like me.

In Matthew chapter fourteen we read that Jesus sent Peter and the other disciples away in a boat as He stayed behind to disperse the crowd of people He had spoken to. A storm came and the disciples were very afraid of the boat overturning and possibly drowning. Jesus, walking on water comes to the disciples in their hour of need. Peter, encouraged by Jesus, gets out of the boat and begins walking on water – that was great faith! Or was it? As Peter took his eyes off Jesus and focused on the wind blowing, the water slapping against the boat and the depth of water, he yells out to Jesus, “Lord, save me!” The miracle was Peter walking on water right? But Jesus said to Peter as He reached out for Peter's hand, “You of little faith, why did you doubt?” (Matthew 14:31) Instead of congratulating Peter for getting out of the boat Jesus said, “You of little faith.” Yet to another man who thought he was not worthy to be in the presence of Jesus, He recognizes this man's faith and said, “I say to you, not even in Israel have I found such great faith.” (Luke 7:9) What is the difference?

Elementary Faith is the difference. Do you have Elementary Faith? I believe you do! We read, “… God has allotted to each a certain measure of faith.” (Romans 12:3) What you do to grow your faith is your responsibility. Your parents and pastors are not responsible for increasing your faith, you are. Your faith will be challenged, it will be shaken, your faith will be tested and it will either break or it will grow and strengthen, it is always your choice how you choose to react to when your faith is tested.

James, another leader of the early church gives a quick and to the point evaluation of one's faith. “For just as the body without the spirit is dead, so also faith without works is dead.” (James 2:26) Is there evidence to prove your faith? Many say they have faith but can their faith be proved by their lives?

Does your life prove your faith? What was the last thing you attempted based on your faith? Are you like Peter – you got out of the boat but somewhere in the sea of life you took your eyes off Christ and focused on circumstances? Sinking? Call on Jesus, He'll save you and strengthen your faith.

Remember, faith is what it takes to please God. Prove your faith by your life. It isn't about great faith it is about elementary faith.

Clayton Adams has a message of faith he would like to share with the community. He would also like to hear from you. E- mail him a t claytonpadamslll@ gmail. c om.

‘Time in the Word’