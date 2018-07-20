M«©§C(G)]PE HOROSCOPE

21,2®18 For Saturday July 21, 2018 ARIES (March 21 to April 19) This is a wonderful day at work because co-workers are supportive and friendly. You might get better equipment or a larger budget for something. Fingers crossed!

This is a fabulous party day! Accept invitations to social occasions. Enjoy sports events and playful activities with children. You will enjoy anything to do with the arts and theme parks.

GEMINI (May 21 to June 20) Be open to real estate opportunities today, because they will favor you whether it's regarding purchasing or renting. This also is a great day to get together with family members.

CANCER (June 21 to July 22) Your words are so charming today. People will seek out your company because your personality is attractive. (Hey, go with what works!)

LEO (July 23 to Aug. 22) Look for ways to boost your income today because this is an excellent day for business and commerce. If shopping, you will want to buy beautiful things.

VIRGO (Aug. 23 to Sept. 22) This is a great day to buy wardrobe goodies, because Venus is in your sign favored by lucky Jupiter. This also makes you charming and friendly with everyone.

LIBRA (Sept. 23 to Oct. 22) You will enjoy time by yourself today. Because you are so high-viz lately, you need time by yourself to catch your breath. Give yourself a day of rest.

SCORPIO (Oct. 23 to Nov. 21) You will SAGHTTAMIIIUS(N©v„22toB®Eo21)

enjoy the company of good friends today. You also will enjoy clubs, groups, classes and gatherings. This is because people are upbeat and friendly!

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22 to Dec. 21) This is the perfect day to ask a favor from a boss, parent or VIP, because you likely will get what you want. A few of you might strike up a romantic relationship with someone in a position of authority.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22 to Jan. 19) Travel for pleasure will delight you today! Some of you might become attracted to a person from another country or a different culture – someone 'different.'

AQUARIUS (Jan. 20 to Feb. 18) If you negotiate with someone today, you likely will come out ahead because the universe owes you a favor. It's a good day for banking and discussing shared property.

PISCES (Feb. 19 to March 20) Relationships with partners and close friends are very warm and congenial today. People feel well disposed to each other. They are truly caring – and happy!

YOU BORN TODAY: You are cheery, optimistic and charming. You also are intelligent, courageous and relaxed with others. It's time to simplify your life and build solid foundations. Start to channel your energy in one direction. Physical exercise is paramount. Explore yoga, martial arts or jogging – any physical discipline that will ground you. Hard work and effort will pay off this year!

