Make a Joyful Noise honoring soloist and musician program

‘Make a Joyful Noise’ honoring soloist and musician, Otha L. Brown, Sunday, July 22 at 6 p.m.

Invited guests include: St.

Luke Choir of Earle, Union Grove of Gilmore, Pilgrams Rest of Jericho, House of Prayer and Sanders Quartet both of Earle, Brooks Singers of Osceola, Macedonia Choir of Turrell, Shiloh Choir of Crawfordsville, Mt. Vernon Choir of Clarkedale, Carrie McClure and The Anointed Voices, Sisters in Christ, The Blending Voices, Gospel Consolators, The Anointed Voices and VYAA Praise Dancers, all of West Memphis.

Special guests include: As One, Min. Damon and Redemption, Pastor Ben and The Sounds of Salvation all of Indianapolis, Indiana and Pastor Anthony Banks of Second Baptist Church of Turrell.