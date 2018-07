Marriage Licenses

July 11 James C. Dotson, 59, and Rose M. Hedrick, 58, both of Memphis Gregory Collier, 57, of Crawfordsville, and Laverne Hines, 56, of Memphis Arnold L. Parks, 33, of Parkin, and Courtney A. Barber, 30, of St. Louis, Missouri July 12 Julian L. Vesa, 26, amd Samantha L. Allen, 38, both of Memphis Ubaldo Camiz, 47, and Ma Garza, 38, both of Memphis Modou Fall, 60, and Rouqui Sy, 52, both of Memphis Jay A. Morris, 43, and Lindsey A. Morris, 39, both of Memphis July 13 Jeffrey D. Wylie, 52, and Letitia Marquette, 52, both of San Antonio, Texas Drego Morente, 36, and Lucio Vicente, 37, both of Memphis Steven A. Zelaya, 19, and Thong T. Ton, 21, both of Memphis Samuel L. Hale, Jr., 20, and Justice I. Donnerson, 22, both of West Memphis James G. Emerson, 39, and Jennifer L. Bryson, 31, both of West Memphis Jeffery B. Donna, 42, and Katherine C. Braddock, 43, both of Memphis July 16 Terry W. Hall, 38, and Teketha W. Henderson, 48, both of West Memphis Juan M. Arbelaez, 21, and Rafael J. Sena, 38, both of Memphis July 17 Hugo I. Perez, 26 and Yarlin Garcia, 38, both of Memphis Luis E. Herrera, 27, and Yocelanny R. Escalona, 22, both of Memphis Robert D. Anderson, 36, of Southaven, Mississippi, and Amy E. Taylor, 30, of Marion

Divorce Petitions

July 6

Leah J. Roan vs. Jamey L.

Roan

July 10 Theresa M. Lewis-Flinn vs. Ferrell Ross Flinn July 11 James L. Strange vs. Hannah C. Strange Shawn Higgins vs. Tammy Higgins Anthony Byrd vs. Dominique

Byrd

July 13 Crystal England-Henderson vs. Jason Henderson

07-02-18 – 4:30pm – 1 Natural Resource Drive Theft of Vehicle / Theft of Property 07-02-18 – 8:00am – 50 Mckenzie Cove – Theft of Property 07-02-18 – 8:00am – 215 Rivertrace – Theft of vehicle 07-02-18 – 6:08pm – 136 Block – Assault 07-02-18 – 6:00pm – 507 Par #3 – Request for Arrest 07-02-18 – 7:17pm – 112 Lori – Possession of SCH 1 or 11 LT 2GM / Drug Paraphernalia with Purpose to Use 07-03-18 – 1:05am – 2980 I55 Service Road – WARRANT – Failure to Appear 07-03-18 – 2:20am – 426 Military Road – General Information 07-03-18 – 12:00am – 625 N. River Bend – Theft of Vehicle / Breaking and Entering / Theft of Firearm 07-03-18 – 9:00pm – 506 Apperson – Breaking and Entering / Theft of Property 07-03-18 – 9:00am – 911 Nicks Cove – Domestic Battery 07-03-18 – 9:00am – 911 Nicks Cove – Domestic Battery 07-03-18 – 3:35pm – 103 Camella Cove – Theft of Property 07-03-18 – 11:50pm Brunetti Park – Found Property 07-04-18 – 11:00pm – 309 Riverwind – Natural Death 07-04-18 – 10:00am – 435 Shiloh – General Information 07-04-18 – 1:00pm – 317 Reginelli – Persons in Disagreement 07-04-18 – 8:00am – 117 Chestnut – Theft of Vehicle 07-05-18 – 12:55am – 220 Military Road – Public Intoxication 07-05-18 – 2:30pm – 104 Cottonwood – Persons in Disagreement 07-05-18 – 3:45pm – 50 Ridgeway – Domestic Battery 07-05-18 – 2:30pm – Mound City – Fleeing / Careless and Prohibited Driving / Reckless Driving 07-05-18 – 7:40pm – 331 Southwind – Criminal Mischief / No Driver License 07-05-18 – 11:19pm – 423 Beechwood – Domestic Battery / False Imprisonment 07-06-18 – 5:00pm – 423 S. Beechwood Cove – General Information 07-06-18 – 8:00am – 103 Walnut – Request for Arrest 07-06-18 – 12:00am – 326 Geelan – Criminal Mischief 07-06-18 – 10:00am – 421 Birdie #6 – Assault on a Family Member 07-06-18 – 3:20pm – 404 E. Brinkley Loop #7 – Theft of Vehicle 07-06-18 – 9:20pm – 3148 Service Road – Theft of Property 07-06-18 – 7:00pm – 2100 Highway 77 – Shoplifting 07-06-18 – 6:37pm – 220 Military Road – Unknowingly Furnishes Intoxicating Liquor to Minor 07-06-18 – 6:56pm – 423 Military Road – Unknowingly Furnishes Intoxicating Liquor to Minor 07-06-18 – 7:55pm – 1114 Highway 77 – Unknowingly Furnishes Intoxicating Liquor to Minor 07-06-18 – 11:00pm – 104 Cypress – Runaway 07-06-18 – 11:00pm – 104 Cypress – Runaway 07-07-18 – 11:08am – 2787 Highway 77 #7 – Criminal Mischief / Commercial Burglary 07-06-18 – 10:05pm College – DWI / Refusal to Submit 07-07-18 – 5:00am – 47 Maple Lake – Public Intoxication 07-07-18 – 5:00am – 47 Maple Lake – Runaway 07-07-18 – 8:00am – 104 Cypress – Runaway 07-07-18 – 11:45am – Holly Left of Center / DWI 2nd / Suspended Driver License for DWI / Refusal to Submit 07-07-18 – 6:00am – 347 Park – Runaway 07-07-18 – 3:30pm – 343 Park – Criminal Mischief / Criminal Trespass 07-07-18 – 8:40pm – 122 Lori – Domestic Battery 07-07-18 – 9:28pm – 14 Military Road – WARRANT Nonpayment of Fines and Costs 07-07-18 – 11:40pm – 249 Military Road – Unauthorized Use of a Vehicle 07-08-18 – 11:31pm – 14 Military Road – WARRANT Nonpayment of Fines and Costs 07-08-18 – 6:15pm Sycamore – Battery / Harassment 07-08-18 – 12:05pm – 129 Miller Cove – General Information 07-08-18 – 8:00am – 407 Birdie #7 – Harassing Communications 07-08-18 – 12:03pm – 3440 I55 – Assault 07-09-18 – 1:30am – 911 Nicks Cove – Disorderly Conduct / Fleeing 07-09-18 – 12:02am – 503 Par – Aggravated Robbery / Battery

West Memphis Police Reports 7/2/18 – 7/9/19

7/2/18 0:28 601 Oxford ST THEFT $1,000 OR LESS FROM VEHICLE 7/2/18 2:39 2910 S Walker St. DRIVING WHILE LICENSE CANCELLED, SUSPENDED, OR REVOKED 7/2/18 5:22 Ingram Boulevard Overpass DRIVING WHILE LICENSE CANCELLED, SUSPENDED, OR REVOKED 7/2/18 7:37 521 S Roselawn DR THEFT OF VEHICLE VALUED AT LESS THAN $25,000 BUT GREATER THAN $5,000 7/2/18 9:04 420 S 15Th ST LEAVING THE SCENE OF AN ACCIDENT (PROPERTY DAMAGE) 7/2/18 9:21 3225 E Broadway AVE LEAVING THE SCENE OF AN ACCIDENT (PROPERTY DAMAGE) 7/2/18 10:46 1950 N Avalon ST 43 THEFT $1,000 OR LESS – FROM VEHICLE 7/2/18 11:27 1916 E Broadway AVE RECOVERED STOLEN PROPERTY 7/2/18 12:13 510 Garden LN LEAVING THE SCENE OF AN ACCIDENT (PROPERTY DAMAGE) 7/2/18 14:20 3700 Service Loop THEFT $5,000 OR LESS BUT GREATER THAN $1000 – FROM VEHICLE 7/2/18 15:13 1800 Missouri ST 1 LOITERING 7/2/18 15:29 798 W Service RD THEFT $1,000 OR LESS – FROM VEHICLE 7/2/18 16:08 627 S 10Th ST THEFT $1,000 OR LESS FROM VEHICLE 7/2/18 16:23 798 W Service RD THEFT $1,000 OR LESS – ALL OTHERS 7/2/18 17:21 1102 Rich RD BURGLARY, RESIDENTIAL 7/3/18 1:29 3401 Church ST GENERAL INFORMATION 7/3/18 3:37 100 Court ST FAILURE TO APPEAR 7/3/18 4:08 501 WBroadway AVE DRIVING WHILE LICENSE CANCELLED, SUSPENDED, OR REVOKED 7/3/18 7:50 2212 E Jackson AVE GENERAL INFORMATION 7/3/18 7:50 1550 Ingram BLVD A FORGERY 7/3/18 8:37 906 Ingram Ave. THEFT $1,000 OR LESS ALL OTHERS 7/3/18 9:43 2126 E Broadway AVE BURGLARY, COMMERCIAL 7/3/18 11:44 521 S Roselawn DR POSSESSION OF SCH I OR II LT 2GM 7/3/18 14:17 1700 E Barton AVE CRIMINAL MISCHIEF – 2ND DEGREE / RECKLESSLY DESTROYS 7/3/18 14:34 906 Mimosa DR BURGLARY, RESIDENTIAL 7/3/18 14:43 100 Court ST FAILURE TO APPEAR 7/3/18 14:51 1550 Ingram BLVD LEAVING THE SCENE OF AN ACCIDENT (PROPERTY DAMAGE) 7/3/18 15:09 1 Elm ST REQUEST ARREST (IN STATE MISDEMEANOR OR FELONY) 7/3/18 15:12 210 W Service Rd. POSSESSION OF SCH VI LT 4OZ 7/3/18 15:14 4015 E Broadway AVE THEFT $1,000 OR LESS – ALL OTHERS 7/3/18 15:28 100 Court ST FAILURE TO APPEAR 7/4/18 7:12 615 Petro CV LEAVING THE SCENE OF AN ACCIDENT (PROPERTY DAMAGE) 7/4/18 12:24 308 W Broadway AVE LEAVING THE SCENE OF AN ACCIDENT (PROPERTY DAMAGE) 7/4/18 12:53 101 Dover RD FOUND PROPERTY 7/4/18 23:39 North 7th Street / East Broadway Avenue DRIVING WHILE LICENSE CANCELLED, SUSPENDED, OR REVOKED 7/5/18 0:31 Rich Road / Pryor Drive POSSESSION OF SCH I OR II LT 2GM 7/5/18 8:38 810 Walnut DR THEFT $1,000 OR LESS FROM VEHICLE 7/5/18 10:00 .Mound City Road (Bnsf Railroad Crossing) CRIMINAL TRESPASS IN OR ON AVEHICLE OR STRUCTURE / PREMISES 7/5/18 10:34 Jacskon Avenue/19th Street FAILURE TO STOP AT STOP SIGN 7/5/18 10:58 1800 E Jackson AVE THEFT $1,000 OR LESS – FROM VEHICLE 7/5/18 12:55 511 Wilson RD GENERAL INFORMATION 7/5/18 13:34 901 Martin Luther King Jr DR THEFT $1,000 OR LESS – ALL OTHERS 7/5/18 13:45 1414 E Broadway AVE FRAUDULENT USE OF A CREDIT CARD / CARD OR ACCOUNT NUMBER IS STOLEN 7/5/18 14:08 800 Martin Luther King Jr DR FRAUDULENT USE OF A CREDIT CARD / OTHER REASONS FOR UNAUTHORIZED USE OF CAR 7/5/18 15:35 798 W Service RD THEFT $1,000 OR LESS – ALL OTHERS 7/5/18 15:56 800 Martin Luther King Jr DR THEFT $1,000 OR LESS – FROM VEHICLE 7/5/18 18:42 1800 Family Dollar AHARASSING COMMUNICATIONS / TELEPHONE, TELEGRAPH, MAIL, OR ANY WRITTEN FORM 7/5/18 19:05 202 Elizabeth LN THEFT $1,000 OR LESS – FROM VEHICLE 7/5/18 21:11 605 Oxford ST BATTERY – 1ST DEGREE / PURPOSEFULLY CAUSING PHYSICAL INJURY TO ANOTHER PERSON BY MEANS OF A FIREARM 7/5/18 21:30 South side of Goodwin Avenue Homicide CAPITAL MURDER/DISCHARGE FIREARM FROM VEHICLE 7/6/18 0:39 914 N Avalon ST BATTERY – 3RD DEGREE / PURPOSE OF CAUSING INJURY, CAUSES INJURY 7/6/18 1:32 2103 Gathings DR Homicide – MURDER 1ST DEGREE 7/6/18 9:33 600 S 7Th ST GENERAL INFORMATION 7/6/18 9:54 1985 Kroger Dr. LOITERING 7/6/18 10:04 Ingram/ Barton DISORDERLY CONDUCT 7/6/18 10:37 508 Hamilton ST POSSESSION OF SCH VI LT 4OZ 7/6/18 11:19 1850 N Avalon ST 103 THEFT OF VEHICLE VALUED AT $5,000 OR LESS BUT GREATER THAN $1,000 7/6/18 11:40 Scottwood Street/Wilson Road FICTITIOUS VEHICLE LICENSE 7/6/18 11:40 Scottwood Street / Wilson Road POSSESSION OF SCH IV OR V LT 28GM 7/6/18 11:50 510 Graham ST 2 TERRORISTIC THREATENING – 1ST DEGREE / THREATENS DEATH / SERIOUS INJURY 7/6/18 12:35 301 Glenn Bailey AVE BREAKING OR ENTERING / BUILDING OR STRUCTURE 7/6/18 14:31 1103 Missouri ST THEFT $5,000 OR LESS BUT GREATER THAN $1000 – ALL OTHERS 7/6/18 14:43 2501 E Service RD 122 GENERAL INFORMATION 7/6/18 15:40 Oxford Street / Tulane Street POSSESSION OF SCH VI LT 4OZ 7/6/18 15:47 1550 Ingram BLVD A THEFT OF PROPERTY CREDIT/DEBIT CARDS 7/6/18 17:02 1800 Missouri ST FORGERY 7/6/18 17:36 346 S Worthington DR POSSESSION OF METH OR COCAINE LT 2GM 7/6/18 17:42 South Avalon/ West Broadway POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA 7/6/18 18:35 Avalon / Broadway Driving on Suspended Drivers License for DWI 7/6/18 19:15 302 S Avalon ST OBSTRUCTING GOVERNMENTAL OPERATIONS / REFUSES TO PROVIDE INFORMATION FOR A 7/6/18 20:03 1550 Ingram BLVD BREAKING OR ENTERING / ARTICLES FROM VEHICLE 7/6/18 20:34 606 Rice ST THEFT $5,000 OR LESS BUT GREATER THAN $1000 – ALL OTHERS 7/7/18 1:08 West Broadway/North Rhodes DRIVING WHILE LICENSE CANCELLED, SUSPENDED, OR REVOKED 7/7/18 2:41 S 22nd St/E Polk Ave PUBLIC INTOXICATION / DRINKING IN PUBLIC 7/7/18 2:52 602 Oxford ST THEFT BY RECEIVING LESS THAN $5,000 BUT GREATER THAN $1000 7/7/18 3:19 3400 Service LOOP THEFT $1,000 OR LESS – FROM VEHICLE 7/7/18 9:39 2007 E Service RD THEFT $1,000 OR LESS – FROM VEHICLE 7/7/18 11:55 713 Baylor DR BURGLARY, RESIDENTIAL 7/7/18 11:56 82 Kelly RD DISORDERLY CONDUCT / UNREASONABLE OR EXCESSIVE BEHAVIOR 7/7/18 13:44 210 W Jackson AVE F THEFT OF A FIREARM VALUED AT LESS THAN $2,500 7/7/18 14:13 Walker/Grove LEAVING THE SCENE OF AN ACCIDENT (INJURY/DEATH) 7/7/18 14:25 800 Martin Luther King Jr DR CRIMINAL TRESPASS IN OR ON A VEHICLE OR STRUCTURE / PREMISES 7/7/18 16:29 300 S Avalon ST Improper Window Tinting 7/7/18 17:05 703 S Avalon ST LOITERING 7/7/18 17:15 1550 Ingram BLVD A CRIMINAL TRESPASS IN OR ON AVEHICLE OR STRUCTURE / PREMISES 7/7/18 21:16 1009 N Richland DR REQUEST ARREST (IN STATE MISDEMEANOR OR FELONY) 7/7/18 23:43 100 Court ST SATISFY COMMITMENT 7/8/18 1:53 1550 Ingram BLVD A COMMUNICATING A FALSE ALARM / CAUSE EVACUATION 7/8/18 3:06 100 Court St. FAILURE TO COMPLY WITH CONDITIONS OF SUSPENDED SENTENCE 7/8/18 8:03 2795 W Grove DR Robbery – Aggravated 7/8/18 8:43 1100 Ingram BLVD LOITERING 7/8/18 9:03 Broadway / Woods DRIVING WHILE LICENSE CANCELLED, SUSPENDED, OR REVOKED 7/8/18 10:12 Stuart Avenue/ Beatty Street POSSESSION OF METH OR COCAINE PURPOSE TO DELIVER GT 2GM BUT LT 10GM 7/8/18 10:12 StuartAvenue/ Beatty Street POSSESSION OF METH OR COCAINE PURPOSE TO DELIVER GT 2GM BUT LT 10GM 7/8/18 14:01 800 Martin Luther King Jr DR BREAKING OR ENTERING / BUILDING OR STRUCTURE 7/8/18 16:17 300 W Service RD Stopping,Standing,or Parking Prohibited in Specified Places 7/8/18 18:01 East Broadway / South 18th Street NO SEAT BELT 7/8/18 18:08 714 Holiday DR VIOLATION OF AN ORDER OF PROTECTION 7/8/18 21:50 1004 Ferguson DR DISORDERLY CONDUCT / UNREASONABLE OR EXCESSIVE BEHAVIOR 7/9/18 4:29 1550 Ingram BLVD A CRIMINAL TRESPASS IN OR ON AVEHICLE OR STRUCTURE / PREMISES 7/9/18 5:15 306 S Rich RD THEFT $1,000 OR LESS FROM VEHICLE

Marion Police Reports 07/02/18 – 07/09/18