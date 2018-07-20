Randolph commits to Huntington College

With Marion, Jackson Randolph’s high school career may have ended last season in the state quarterfinals but his college career on the diamond is just beginning

For the second time in a week, the Marion Patriots place a player on a college roster as recent Marion High School graduate Jackson Randolph has verbally committed to continue his baseball career at Huntington College in Montgomery, Alabama with the Huntington Hawks.

Randolph played with the Patriots for the last two seasons, helping Marion take the eventual state champion Greenwood Bulldogs to extra innings in a quarterfinal game two seasons ago and contributing to an 18-8 run last season which saw the Patriots exit in the quarterfinals with a 10-7 loss to the state-runner up Benton Panthers.

Randolph’s talent was perhaps most noticeable this past season on the mound, lifting Marion to its first ever 6A-East Conference Championship victory by pitching in a 7-5 win over Jonesboro.

Though Randolph made most of contributions to the Patriots from the hill this past season, the six-foot, 190-pound 19-year-old says that the deciding factor in committing to Huntington College was that the Hawks are going to allow him a chance to start his college career off behind the plate.

Accepting the responsibility of being the linchpin of a defense is something that Randolph readily embraces.

“I just like control and like controlling the game and having that pressure of always being in the game and being the captain of the field,” Randolph said. “I always like that idea that I’m in control of the game and I could win the game or lose the game for my team. I like that idea.”

Marion head coach Pete Prater says that, had it not been for starting catcher Peyton McElroy who had ample experience behind the plate, Randolph could’ve very well caught for Marion this past season but that the future Hawk’s versatility allowed him to be better utilized on the mound and in the infield.

“Jacks could play behind the plate,” Prater said. “He could pitch for us. He could play the corner infield. So, we just felt like we could get a little more from Jacks.”

While he certainly grew in several positions on the field, Randolph’s strongest development came off the field, leaving his senior season with more eventempered than when it began.

“I definitely matured a lot, especially last year in my senior year,” Randolph said. “Things didn’t go the way that a lot of kids want to have a high school season go, but, just with life and my composure on the field, I defiantly matured a lot from what I used to be.” Prater, who just finished his first season as the head coach of Marion baseball, wasn’t there to see any off the field issues from Randolph in his junior season, but he could still see Randolph’s maturity pay dividends as, after a preseason conversation between the two, Prater says Randolph never cause any problems in the Patriots dugout.

“I pretty much told him straight up at the beginning of the year, ‘We’re not going to have any issues on the field,’” Prater said. “I just wanted him to play baseball. And, Jacks came into his own. He didn’t give us a whole lot of issues at all. When I came in, in the fall, I never had any issues with him. I think he was looking for somebody to come in there and give him a chance and somebody to trust him to where he could trust them back.”

With a more methodical approach, Prater says that a quicker emotional trigger for Randolph led to a quicker bat, allowing Randolph to serve as the Patriots three-whole hitter for most of the season and end the year with a .384 batting average in 73 plate appearances.

“The thing that turned around for Jacks was his willingness to compete at the plate and not let emotions get the best of him,” Prater said. “That’s what I thought he controlled a lot more this year than what I had heard. That gave him the ability to be a good hitter. He came in as a poolhitter back in the fall. I knew we were going to have a lot of work with him, like we did with a bunch of them, and by the end of the year he was able to go to the right-center gap. That allowed him to be more consistent at the plate.”

Randolph likes that sense of competing and looks forward to continuing it at the next level.

“I’m ready to get out there and see what college baseball is like,” Randolph said. “I’m ready to have that grind session with everybody, athletes from across the country. I’m just looking to have some fun.”

Off the field at Huntington College, Randolph, who boast a 3.6 GPA, plans on attending law school in hopes of becoming a lawyer, following in his uncle’s footsteps in a profession that people familiar with Randolph think he is perfectly suited for.

“A lot of people tell me that I like to argue, so, they said I’d be pretty good at it,” Randolph said.

Randolph begins his career at Huntington College when he moves to campus on August 16.

By Collins Peeples