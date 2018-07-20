Sports Briefs

• Crittenden County Boys & Girls Club Fall Soccer —

Register now at the Crittenden County Boys & Girls Club, 900 N. Missouri St., in West Memphis through Aug. 18 (early discount available through July 15). Leagues will be co-ed, with several divisions for ages PK4 through 12th grade. Call (870) 7351658 for rates and additional information, or stop by the Boys & Girls Club.

***

Fall football sign-ups are underway for the Marion Youth Sports Association’s 2018 season, including 4-5 year-old flag football, flag or tackle for ages 6-7, 8-9 yearold tackle, and 10-12 year-old tackle (age divisions subject to change). The cost is $90. Register online at www.gomysa.com.

***

• Fall Softball Signups —

Marion Youth Sports Association is offering girl’s softball this fall. Registration is now open for age divisions: 6-and-under tee-ball, 7-9 machine pitch, 10-12 kid pitch, and 13-16 kid pitch. Coaches of travel teams are invited to bring their full teams to the league. Registration is open now at www.gomysa.com. The cost is $45 per player ($35 per player for whole teams). For more information, call (901) 4133453, or sign up at www.gomysa.com.

***

• J.W. Rich Girls Club Volleyball — Signups are underway at the J.W. Rich Girls Club for its Fall Volleyball League. Girls ages 8 to 18 can register now at the Girls Club, 519 Shoppingway Blvd., in West Memphis. The cost is $50 (plus $50 annual membership dues if not already paid). For more information call (870) 394-9426.

***

• Fall Softball Registration — At the Crittenden County Boys & Girls Club. Register now through Aug. 18, for girls 1st through 9th grade in teeball, machine pitch and kid pitch divisions. Call (870) 735-1658 for rates and additional information, or stop by 900 N. Missouri St., in West Memphis. Early discount available through July 15.

***

• Youth Football Registration — At the Crittenden County Boys & Girls Club. Register now through Aug. 18. Flag Football (co-ed) for kids PK4 through 1st grade. Tackle Football (boys) for kids 1st through 3rd grade and 4th through 6th grade. Call (870) 735-1658 or stop by the club, located at 900 N. Missouri St., in West Memphis, for rates and additional information (early sign-up discount through July 15).

***

• Marion ABC Golf Tournament — Saturday, Aug. 11, the Marion Athletic Booster Club will hold its second annual Charity Golf Tournament, beginning at 8 a.m. at the Marion Golf & Athletic Club. For more information, call (901) 827-8688.

• MYSA Fall Football —