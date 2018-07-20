Tate returns to Lady Devils bench

Former West Memphis Lady Devils star Sonja Tate returns where it all started, this time as a coach, for West Memphis High School

WM School District Hall of Famer Sonja Tate is headed back to her alma mater.

Tate, widely considered the best player in school history, has been hired as an assistant coach for the West Memphis Lady Devils basketball program.

She will be the chief assistant for long-time head coach Shelia Burns.

'It's always been my dream to come back to West Memphis High School,' said Tate. 'I'm looking forward to the challenge of helping the players achieve their goals as basketball players.'

Tate was among nine inaugural inductees to the West Memphis Sports Hall of Fame in 2015. She was also inducted into the Arkansas Sports Hall of Fame in 2013.

In fact, Tate and Blue Devil boys head coach Marcus Brown were inducted in both of the aforementioned Halls of Fame in the same years.

'I've always held a lot of respect for Marcus and we talk basketball all the time,' said Tate. 'It's ironic that we were inducted in both of those Halls of Fame together and now we're coaching at our high school alma maters.'

Tate led the Lady Devil basketball team, coached by Ron Gean, to the semifinals of the state tournament in both her junior and senior seasons in 1988 and '89 respectively. She signed to play at Arkansas State University, where she starred for four years. She is the school's all-time leading scorer and she is in the top five in six offensive categories in the ASU alltime record books.

Tate said she is familiar with the Lady Devil roster, which is led by returning starters Aryah Hazley and Tierra Bradley, both juniors.

'I came to a couple of games last year and obviously we have a phenomenal point guard (Hazley),' said Tate. 'I told her on a few occasions that maybe one day I'll get to coach her. We have a lot of talent returning for this coming year.'

Tate, who led the ASU women to the WNIT her senior season, played five seasons of professional ball. She was among the first players in the fledgling American Basketball League in the 1990s, playing for the Columbus Quest, which won two league championships.

She also played two years in the WNBA for the Minnesota Lynx.

'I'm really looking forward to working with Coach Burns,' Tate added.

'I just hope the girls realize I'm here to help.

Basketball can be a vehicle to take you where you want to go as far as dreams. That's my biggest objectives, to help Coach Burns and to help lead the players.'

Tate wasn't only a star basketball player at West Memphis and ASU. She was one of the top track athletes at both schools.

Tate excelled for the Lady Devil track and field team in sprints and both the long jump and the high jump.

She also ranked among the top Division 1 athletes in the nation while at Arkansas State.

'I'd like to say that I've got some deep roots in West Memphis,' she stated. 'I have a lot of people to thank. I didn't get to where I was in college without help along the way. Coach Gean and Coach (Grafton) Moore were very big influences for me in high school.'

Tate said she'll big one of the biggest advocates for Blue Devil athletics.

'We've had so many great ones come through West Memphis,' Tate said.

'There are too many to name, but wherever you go in Arkansas, West Memphis garners respect all over the state. I think we'll continue to be at the forefront in producing athletic talent and also for winning teams.'

By Billy Woods