Marion native among newest ASP graduates

New state troopers headed for highway patrol in 27 counties

asp.pio@asp.arkansas.gov Thirty-eight Arkansas State Police Trooper Recruits representing 27 counties in graduated last Thursday night and will begin their careers patrolling state highways within the department’s Highway Patrol Division. The graduation ceremony was held at Pleasant Valley Country Club, Little Rock.

The recruits reported to the Arkansas State Police Training Academy in Little Rock on February 25, of this year and during the past 21 weeks, each recruit has accumulated more than one-thousand hours of classroom and practical training.

Major General Mark H. Berry, Adjutant General of the Arkansas National Guard, was the keynote speaker addressing the graduates and assisted Colonel Bill Bryant, Director of the Arkansas State Police, in presenting the new troopers their certification and commission credentials.

Arkansas Supreme Court Chief Justice John Dan Kemp administered the Oath of State Trooper Commission.

Other dignitaries present for the ceremony included representatives of the Arkansas State Police Commission, department deputy directors, and division, troop and company commanders assigned across the department.

Among the graduates of the Arkansas State Police 2018 Troop School was Spencer Morris, 30, of Marion. Morris was the highest achiever in firearms during certification. He will be assigned to Highway Patrol Division Troop D in Crittenden County. Morris is a graduate of Marion High School and Arkansas State University.

Joining Morris in Crittenden County will be Zachery Guest, 22. Guest is a graduate of Collinsville High School in Oklahoma.

Other graduates included:

• Jackson Dorman, 24, will be assigned to Highway Patrol Division, Troop G, Nevada County. He is a graduate of Harrison High School and Arkansas Tech University. Trooper Dorman served as recruit class leader.

• Ross Allen, 32, will be assigned to Highway Patrol Division, Troop F, Ashley County. He is a graduate of Hamburg High School.

• Diego Araujo, 29, will be assigned to Highway Patrol Division, Troop H, Scott County. He is a graduate of North Side High School and the University of Arkansas Fort Smith.

• Tyler Ashcraft, 25, will be assigned to Highway Patrol Division, Troop C, Mississippi County. He is a graduate of White Hall High School.

• Brandon Bird, 30, will be assigned to Highway Patrol Division, Troop D, Prairie County. He is a graduate of Russellville High School.

• Kendrick Davis, 22, will be assigned to Highway Patrol Division, Troop A, Pulaski County. He is a graduate of Gurdon High School.

• Brandon Dotson, 25, will be assigned to Highway Patrol Division, Troop A, Pulaski County. He is a graduate of North Little Rock High School.

• Tyler Gentry, 22, will be assigned to Highway Patrol Division, Troop F, Drew County. He is a graduate of Blevins High School and Southern Arkansas University.

• Rafael Guerra, 32, will be assigned to Highway Patrol Division, Troop E, Arkansas County. He is a graduate of North Side High School.

• Cameron Hankins, 22, will be assigned to Highway Patrol Division, Troop A, Pulaski County. He is a graduate of De Queen High School and Arkansas Tech University.

• Quincy E. Harris, 22, will be assigned to Highway Patrol Division, Troop A, Pulaski County. He is a graduate of Covenant Keepers Charter School (Little Rock).

• Brian Heinley, 46, will be assigned to Highway Patrol Division, Troop K, Pike County. He is a graduate of Malvern Senior High School.

• Montae E. Hernandez, 22, will be assigned to Highway Patrol Division, Troop D, Phillips County. He is a graduate of Malvern High School.

• Tanner Hess, 21, will be assigned to Highway Patrol Division, Troop D, Cross County. He is a graduate of Calvary Christian High School (Little Rock) and East Arkansas Community College.

• Brad Hitchcock, 45, will be assigned to Highway Patrol Division, Troop C, Mississippi County. He is a graduate of Manila High School.

Kevin Hrabal, 28, will be assigned to Highway Patrol Division, Troop F, Dallas County. He is a graduate of Fordyce High School and Henderson State University.

• Jarueben Lee, 26, will be assigned to Highway Patrol Division, Troop E, Jefferson County. He is a graduate of Little Rock Central High School and University of Arkansas Pine Bluff.

• Remington Lively, 23, will be assigned to Highway Patrol Division, Troop I, Izard County. He is a graduate of Calico Rock High School and Arkansas State University.

• William Taylor Lockwood, 23, will be assigned to Highway Patrol Division, Troop E, Arkansas County. He is a graduate of Sterlington High School (Louisiana).

• Jeffery Lovelis, 29, will be assigned to Highway Patrol Division, Troop E, Lincoln County. He is a graduate of Nashville High School.

• Antonio May, 30, will be assigned to Highway Patrol Division, Troop G, Hempstead County. He is a graduate of Ashdown High School and Utah State University.

• Tanner Middlecoff, 30, will be assigned to Highway Patrol Division, Troop C, Mississippi County. He is a graduate of Hoxie High School and Southern Arkansas University Tech.

• Steve Miller, 31, will be assigned to Highway Patrol Division, Troop A, Pulaski County. He is a graduate of Three Rivers High School (Missouri) and Missouri Evangel University.

• Don Moreland, 31, will be assigned to Highway Patrol Division, Troop A, Pulaski County. He is a graduate of Glen Rose High School.

• Robert Neese, 27, will be assigned to Highway Patrol Division, Troop D, St. Francis County. He is a graduate of Faith Christian Academy (Texas).

• Tyler Pendarvis, 24, will be assigned to Highway Patrol Division, Troop I, Searcy County. He is a graduate of Highland High School and Ozarka College.

• Jimmy Plyler Jr., 34, will be assigned to Highway Patrol Division, Troop F, Dallas County. He is a graduate of Gurdon High School and South Arkansas Community College.

• Quinton T. Porter, 26, will be assigned to Highway Patrol Division, Troop H, Logan County. He is a graduate of Booneville High School.

• Jake Price, 22, will be assigned to Highway Patrol Division, Troop D, Lee County. He is a graduate of Magnolia High School.

• Robert Puckett, 29, will be assigned to Highway Patrol Division, Troop B, White County. He is a graduate of Beebe High School and Arkansas Tech University.

• James Ray, 21, will be assigned to Highway Patrol Division, Troop H, Franklin County. He is a graduate of Booneville High School.

• James R. Reed, 22, will be assigned to Highway Patrol Division, Troop F, Bradley County. He is a graduate of Rison High School and Southern Arkansas University.

• Jeff Richardson, 33, will be assigned to Highway Patrol Division, Troop L, Madison County. He is a graduate of South Side High School.

Justin Starnes, 36, will be assigned to Highway Patrol Division, Troop F, • Calhoun County. He is a graduate of Camden-Fairview High School.

Trevor M. Stevenson, 28, will be assigned to Highway Patrol Division, Troop A, Pulaski County. He is a graduate of Tuckerman High School and University of Arkansas Community College.

• Lucas Talley, 28, will be assigned to Highway Patrol Division, Troop G, Lafayette County. He is a graduate of Lafayette County High School and Southern Arkansas University.

Special recognition and awards were presented to the recruits who attained the highest scores within the respective training categories listed as follows:

• Academics 1st place – Kevin Hrabal 2nd place – Kendrick Davis 3rd place – James Reed

• Physical Fitness 1st place – Trevor Stevenson 2nd place – Remington Lively 3rd place – Jackson Dorman

•Firearms 1st place – Spencer Morris 2nd place – Quincy Harris 3rd place – Jimmy Plyler Jr. and Trevor Stevenson (tie) Upon reporting for duty at their respective troop headquarters, the new troopers will be placed with a certified departmental Field Training Officer (FTO). Each graduate will work in tandem with their respective FTO for a transitional period prior to being released to their assignment.

From ASP Public Affairs