News Briefs

• Marion School District Special Education Records to be Destroyed – The Marion School District will be destroying special education inactive records from the 2012-2013 school year. Anyone wishing to obtain their records from that year must come by the Special Services office at 230 Pine St., Marion with the proper identification to receive the records. Records will be available through July 31, 2018. The office is open from 8 a.m. until 4 p.m., Monday-Thursday and 8 a.m. until 1 p.m. on Friday.

– Weaver Elementary, 1280 E. Barton, West Memphis is inviting parents, relatives and community members to provide strong male role models to share the love of reading. Opportunities available 8 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. Monday-Friday to be a MISTER.

• St. Michael’s School Charity Bingo – Tuesdays at 7 p.m.. 405 N. Missouri St., West Memphis. Smoke and alcohol free. All are welcome. Must be 18 to play. 870-7351720.

• Wonder City Boys and Girls Club Summer 2018 Food Service Program – Free of charge to all children on a first-come, first-serve basis. Wonder City Boys & Girls Club (412 S. 25th St., West Memphis) Breakfast 8 a.m., Lunch 11:30 a.m. through July 31; West Memphis High School Football Team (503 W. Broadway, West Memphis) Breakfast 8 a.m., Lunch 11:30 a.m. through July 31.

• Crittenden County NAACP Meeting – Monday, July 23 at 6 p.m. at 812 E. Broadway, West Memphis. Mrs. Janice Coleman, Human Resources Director for the City of West Memphis, will be the guest speaker. The public is invited.

• Earle School District Parent Orientation 2018/2019 – July 23 through July 28. Monday 8 a.m. to 3 p.m.; Tuesday 8 a.m. to 8 p.m.; Wednesday 8 a.m. to 3 p.m.; Thursday 8 a.m. to 3 p.m.; Friday 8 a.m. to 3 p.m.; and Saturday 8 a.m. to 1 p.m.

• Trinity Baptist Church,

521 Graham St., West Memphis – Vacation Bible School Monday, July 23 through Friday, July 27 from 6 to 8:30 p.m. ‘Shipwrecked, Rescued by Jesus’ for kindergarten through 5th grade.

• EACC Performance – Alice’s Adventures in Wonderland Friday, July 27 at 6 p.m. on the main stage in the EACC Fine Arts Center. Tickets $5 at the door and seating is general admission. www.eacc.edu or 870-6334480 ext. 352.

• The Good Neighbor Love Center Food Giveaway – Mobile Food giveaway is scheduled for Friday, July 27 at Old St. Paul Church from 10 a.m. until 12 noon. If you have not registered please do at the center located at 709 E. Broadway, Monday-Friday from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m. For more information call 870735-0870.

• Delta Market – Every Saturday through Sept. 1, at ASU Mid-South (North side of Broadway), from 9 a.m. until 1 p.m. Local fruits and vegetables, specialty and prepared foods, arts and crafts and food trucks.

• Back to School Bash – Saturday, Aug. 4 from 9 to 11 a.m. at 990 N. Missouri St., West Memphis. Free backpack and school supplies, vision and hearing screening, dental

hygiene, health and nutrition, bouncy house, haircuts, face painting, games, ambulance tour and fire education. Hosted by Jr. Auxiliary Crittenden County. Student must be present and schoolage to receive backpack.

• Marion Chamber Quarterly Luncheon – Thursday, Aug. 9 at noon at the Marion Performing Arts Center. Speaker Coach Keith Houston, head football coach for Marion High School. Catered by Colton’s Steak House and Grill/$12 per person. Call Tracy Brick at 870739-6041 for reservations.

• Boys & Girls Club Summer Program – Sponsored by City of Marion Parks & Recreation through Friday, Aug. 10 at Brunetti Park from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday-Friday. $50 per child (some programs and any field trips may carry an additional fee). Lunch and snack provided each day. Call Darin McCollum at 870-735-1658 for more information and to register. Limited number of spots.

• Hope House Ministries and Memphis Food Bank – Bimonthly food distribution Friday, Aug. 10 beginning at 8 a.m. at the Marion Sports Complex. Call to qualify on Monday, July 23 beginning at 9:30 a.m. at 870-732-4902.

• ‘ All Our Children’ Meal Program – Through Aug. 14, 2018, providing services which include a meal and a snack. Places of service are: The Children’s Place, 426 S. 14th St., West Memphis from 10 to 11 a.m. breakfast, 12 to 1 p.m. lunch.; Mt. Calvary MB Church, 2101 E. Jackson Ave., West Memphis 10:30 to 11:30 a.m. breakfast, 12:30 to 1:30 p.m. lunch; and L. R. Jackson Girls Club, 405 S. 25th St., West Memphis from 9:30 a.m. to 10:30 breakfast, 12 to 1 p.m. lunch. Program services children ages 5 through 18 years of and people up to 21 years of age that are participating in a State education for the mentally or physically disabled.

• EACC Performance – Ronnie Milsap Saturday, Aug. 25 at 7:30 p.m. Ticket packages available online at www.eacc.edu or by calling 870-633-4480, ext. 352.

• Marion Chamber Annual Awards Banquet – Thursday, Sept. 13 at 6:30 p.m. at Southland Park Gaming and Racing. Speaker Mike Preston, Executive Director Arkansas Economic Development Commission. Tickets $55 per person, available through Tracy Brick at 870-739-6041.

• Marion Chamber of Commerce 2nd Annual Hogs on the Square – Saturday, Sept. 29 kick-off time TBA. Bring your favorite tailgate set-up to the Courthouse Square and watch the Hogs vs. Texas A& M on a jumbo screen. Contact Tracy Brick at 870-739-6041 for more information.

• Dunbar Creative Learning Center – Now Accepting New Applications “Infant and Toddler Program” Ages 6 weeks to 36 months, 320 Lee Street, Earle (behind the church). Open Monday-Friday, 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. Drop-Ins Welcome. State Licensed, C.P.R. Certified. All meals included, experienced care givers. DCC/CCDF Voucher and Self Pay Accepted. For more information call Mrs. Sharla Chase at 870-5145577.

• Commodity Distribution Program – The Food Bank of Northeast Arkansas conducts four to five commodity food distributions annually at 20 different sites in 11 counties. Key Food Bank staff, with the help of several local volunteers, set up a one-day food panty at advertised locations throughout the year. Families or individuals are given this food free of charge, and eligibility is based on the household’s combined monthly income. To verify income eligibility contact our USDA coordinator Keith Livesay at klivesay@foodbankofnea.org or at 870-932-3663.

• After School Meals Program – Wonder City, 412 S. 25th Street is providing a free at-risk after school program from 2:30 until 6 p.m. As an enhancement to our afterschool program, we will also participate in the CACFP (Child and Adult Care Food Program), which provides snacks and meals to all children ages 5-18, regardless of race, sex, or disability. Snack Time (3:30 p.m.) and Meal Time (5 p.m.). If more information is needed, please call 870-735-7592. Other program and feeding locations will be Academies of West Memphis, 501 West Broadway

• Purchase Birth & Death Certificates – At Crittenden County Health Unit, Vital Records Department, 901 N. 7th St., West Memphis during office hours of 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Birth Certificate $12 ($10 for each additional copy) and Death Certificates $10 ($8 for each additional copy). You can still purchase certificates at 4815 W. Markham St., Little Rock, AR 72205.

• American Legion Charity Bingo – Mondays at 7 p.m. at 150 Legion Rd. across from the speedway race track. If we have 35 people we will pay $100 per game. We will play old program. Early bird starts at 6:45. Call 870-735-8803 after 4 p.m.

• Total Deliverance Food Program – 400 Commerce Dr., Earle: Monday-Friday, Breakfast 8:30 a.m., Lunch 12 p.m. through Aug. 10. Saturday, Aug. 22 Fun in the Sun Day Lunch 12 p.m.; Total Deliverance Cathedral Church, 131 Front St., Parkin: Monday-Friday Lunch 11:15 a.m. through Aug. 10; New Bethel Missionary Baptist Church, 11 Swindle Rd., Earle Supper 7 p.m. through Aug. 10. VBS July 24-July 26. Supper 7 p.m.; L.C. Jones Family Life Center, 23905 Hwy. 70, Heth, Supper 6:30 p.m. on July 19, Aug. 9 and August 10; Marion Sunset Church of God in Christ, 129 Powell, Marion VBS July 18July 20 Supper 5 p.m.; Lion of the Tribe of Judah, 105 Sneed St., Marked Tree Lunch every Sunday 1 p.m. Supper every Wednesday 7 p.m. through Aug. 12; Whole Truth Gospel Church, 524 2nd St., Earle Supper every Wednesday through Aug. 8.

• Families in Transition – provides support groups for victims of domestic violence as well as teen dating violence. We also provide 'Safe Dates' Adolescent Dating Abuse Prevention Curriculum to schools, youth groups and any organization focusing on youth ages 12 and up. If you are interested in attending a support group or participating in 'Safe Dates', please contact Nyya Denson at 870-7324077. All services are provided free of charge through State and Federal funding.

• All Former St. John AME Family Members – We are going to celebrate 100 years in 2018. Please contact Blessing Thru Faith, 5169 College/Waverly R., Proctor. Wanting all the pictures and history you can help us with for the museum. Call 870735-5077 or 870-732-1213 and please leave a message. Pastors L. B. Hodges.

• Woolfolk Public Library Story Hour – Come enjoy stories, crafts and a snack at the library, 100 N. Currie St., Marion every Tuesday morning at 10 a.m.

