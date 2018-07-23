Sports Briefs

• Crittenden County Boys & Girls Club Fall Soccer — Register now at the Crittenden County Boys & Girls Club, 900 N. Missouri St., in West Memphis through Aug. 18 (early discount available through July 15). Leagues will be co-ed, with several divisions for ages PK4 through 12th grade. Call (870) 735-1658 for rates and additional information, or stop by the Boys & Girls Club.

Fall football sign-ups are underway for the Marion Youth Sports Association’s 2018 season, including 4-5 year-old flag football, flag or tackle for ages 6-7, 8-9 year-old tackle, and 10-12 year-old tackle (age divisions subject to change).

The cost is $90. Register online at www.gomysa.com.

• Fall Softball Signups — Marion Youth Sports Association is offering girl’s softball this fall.

Registration is now open for age divisions: 6-andunder tee-ball, 7-9 machine pitch, 10-12 kid pitch, and 13-16 kid pitch. Coaches of travel teams are invited to bring their full teams to the league. Registration is open now at www.gomysa.com. The cost is $45 per player ($35 per player for whole teams). For more information, call (901) 413-3453, or sign up at www.gomysa.com. ***

• J.W. Rich Girls Club Volleyball — Signups are underway at the J.W. Rich Girls Club for its Fall Volleyball League. Girls ages 8 to 18 can register now at the Girls Club, 519 Shoppingway Blvd., in West Memphis. The cost is $50 (plus $50 annual membership dues if not already paid). For more information call (870) 3949426.

• Fall Softball Registration — At the Crittenden County Boys & Girls Club. Register now through Aug. 18, for girls 1st through 9th grade in tee-ball, machine pitch and kid pitch divisions. Call (870) 735-1658 for rates and additional information, or stop by 900 N. Missouri St., in West Memphis.

Early discount available through July 15.

• Youth Football Registration — At the Crittenden County Boys & Girls Club. Register now through Aug. 18. Flag Football (co-ed) for kids PK4 through 1st grade.

Tackle Football (boys) for kids 1st through 3rd grade and 4th through 6th grade.

Call (870) 735-1658 or stop by the club, located at 900 N. Missouri St., in West Memphis, for rates and additional information (early sign-up discount through July 15).

• Marion ABC Golf Tournament — Saturday, Aug. 11, the Marion Athletic Booster Club will hold its second annual Charity Golf Tournament, beginning at 8 a.m. at the Marion Golf & Athletic Club. For more information, call (901) 827-8688. ***

• 9th Annual Crossroads Classic Golf Tournament — Monday, July 23, Four-Person Scramble, at The Ridges at Village Creek State Park, 4144 Hwy. 284 in Wynne. 9:30 a.m.

Registration, 10:30 a.m.

Shotgun Start. $500 per team or $125 per person – Includes green fees, cart rental, light breakfast, bloody mary bar courtesy of ECS House Industries.

Lunch provided by J Towns Grill, Beverages provided by Arkansas Distributing Company.

Cash Prizes, Multiple Flights (3), Hole-In-One Prizes on all Par 3 Holes, Longest Drive Contest with Cash Prize, Closest to Pin Contest with Cash Prize, Longest Put Contest with Cash Prize, Lucky Mulligans Available, Raffle Drawings, and more. For more information, visit crossroadscoalition. org/tournament.

