Students, reading is a skill… use it or lose it this summer — parents too!

If you play an instrument and put it down for 3 months, you aren’t going to play as well as if you had kept practicing daily.

The same holds true for our children when it comes to reading.

During the summer months, the challenge of keeping students reading sometimes increases.

Research has shown that students who do not read consistently over the summer can lose momentum in maintaining the progress they made during the school year; this phenomenon is known as the “summer slide.”

It’s estimated that the summer slide accounts for as much as 85% of the reading achievement gap between lower-income students and their middle- and upperincome peers. On average, kids read eight books over the summer; however, one in five 12–17-year-olds and one in five kids in lower-income families did not read any books at all last summer. Regardless of ethnicity, socioeconomic level, or previous achievement, children who read four or more books over the summer fare better on reading comprehension tests in the fall than their peers who read one or no books over the summer.

An overwhelming nine in ten kids say they are more likely to finish a book they picked out themselves. To encourage children and families to read independently throughout the summer, MetaMetrics—an educational research group—offers the FREE, research-based tool “Find a Book” to help students create a personalized reading list and then locate those books at the nearest library or bookseller.

1. Go to fab.lexile.com/fab/AR/.

2. Enter the child’s grade level or Lexile measure.

3. Pick books that match the reader’s interests.

4. View the search results.

Check to see whether your local library carries any of the books that you found in your search results.

So this summer, encourage your children to read books they enjoy for at least 30 minutes per day. And don’t forget, we lead by example. Let’s make reading an activity every Arkansas family looks forward to.

From State Representative Deborah Ferguson