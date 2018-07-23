What to plant and when to plant it

One of the most common questions in gardening groups, even from many who have been growing veggies for years is.. 'It is (insert date).. what can I plant?

While there are tons of variables, one critical consideration is.. will the plant have time to mature, set and ripen fruit before growing conditions cease.

For many vegetables we grow, this translates into days or weeks until 'first frost'.

A quick google search for 'First frost (insert town)' may bring up one or more estimates, as well as almanac's, County Extension Service resources or for our area even a web page like www.plantmaps.com/interactive- arkansas-first-frostdate- map.php For Crittenden County, plant hardiness zone 7, it boils down to sometime the first week of Nov. Now this is frost, not freeze, but is used as a common guage. Of course, some years there may be an early frost, some may have a very late first frost. There are no guarentees.

How to tell if there is enough time. Well, As I write this, it is July 17. If I take Nov 1 as my first frost date, I have 107 days. Looking at seed packets, or other resources for a particular variety of say.. Okra, I find ranges around 2 months or 60 days. So that should be a good choice. Cabbage: depends on the variety.

According to rareseeds.com (aka Baker Seed Co.) they have a 'Nero Di Toscana (loose leaf) Cabbage with 60 days to maturity, Early Jersey Wakefield at 70 days, all the way up to Quintal D'Alsace at 120 days.

Thus, unless you have methods to extend the growing season (hoop house, cold frame, greenhouse et. al.) start by looking at the shorter day varieties. Then factor in other plant needs (soil type, nutrition, sun hours, shade tolerance, water etc).

A quick basic list is provided online by the University of Arkansas Extension Service at https://www.uaex.edu/publications/ PDF/MP422.pdf and I just print it off and post it up. It's just a starting point. Based on that list.. for July options include: Basil, Pak Choi, Bok Choi, Cabbage, Irish Potatoes, Collards, Tomatoes, Southern Peas, Sweet Corn, Cucumbers, Pumpkins, Squash (Winter or Summer), some other options include: Brussel Sprouts, Broccoli, Beans and I'm sure there are others.

Personally, if I have open space, and it might have a chance, I'll plant it. we might get a late frost, or I have pvc and plastic I make mini-hoop houses out of and have had greens all winter on occasion. I also have a new greenhouse that I need to get put up. Experiment, have fun, get dirty, Grow something.

David Corbett is a Crittenden County man with a green thumb and a love of gardening. He is one of the organizers of the Crittenden County Community Gardens and wants you to be a part too.