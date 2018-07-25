Dress-Up Day at the J. W. Rich Girls Club

Summer program full of fun at the Girts Club

By Ralph Hardin

The fun never stops at the J.W. Rich Girls Club.

The club’s summer program is in full swing, with exciting and educational events taking place every week, all summer long.

Last week, the young ladies had a special “dress-up day,” giving the girls an opportunity to take on a different persona for the day, with facepainting, make-up, fancy jewelry and more. They even got a visit from a furry friend, Kyra Dutchie.

This summer, the girls have had tie-dye parties, visits from the West Memphis Police Department, a collection of critters and plenty of movies and games.

The Girls Club is already gearing up for another big fall season, with volleyball registrations going on now. Girls ages 8 to 18 can register now at the Girls Club, 519 Shoppingway Blvd., in West Memphis. The cost is $50 (plus $50 annual membership dues if not already paid). For more information call (870) 394-9426.

The club is also hosting a free volleyball clinic for players age 8-12 on Saturday, Aug. 25, from 9 a.m. until noon. The clinic is free to all members with dues paid by Aug. 1 and will offer players a chance to sharpen their skills ahead of the fall volleyball season.