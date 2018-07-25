Herbert Carter remembered

Community reflects on the impact of longtime educator, leader

“He was a giant and a super-hero in my eyes.

My relationship with Mr.

Carter goes back to 1956 when he was my bus driver and I was a first-grader at Marion Elementary School. Whenever I saw him, he gave me a great big hug… and his hugs were the best! I loved this man and will always miss him and his stories he loved to tell.”

That was how Glenda Bryan memorialized Herbert Carter. The former superintendent of the Marion School District passed away earlier this week, and the community took to social media to express their sadness and share memories of “Mr.

Carter.”

“One of the most influential men in my life is gone,” wrote Margaret Buford. “He guided my career and was my friend and mentor. God’s peace to (his wife) V.J. and all as we mourn his passing.”

Ashley Campbell shared her thoughts as well.

“One of the most wonderful men that I have ever met… Mr. Carter,” she wrote. “He has always been a great leader, and he has influenced most of the major decisions in my life. I know we will see this magnificent angel again.

He is probably organizing Heaven as we type, or constructing a new building wing!” Indeed Mr. Carter was a guiding force both in the school and in the community. He was also a very strong influence at Marion First Baptist Church. His church family was quick to put out a call for prayer. “Earlier this morning, Mr. Herbert Carter, a longtime member of First Marion and former superintendent of the Marion School District, went to his eternal home with Jesus,” was the message put out Monday afternoon. “His funeral services will be later this week at First Marion. We do not have the details of his services yet, but will share them as soon as we know. Please be in prayer for Ms. V.J.

and their family.”

Will Fawcett, whose father is a former Marion High School principal recalled his first impressions of Mr. Carter.

“When my dad interviewed for the Marion High School principals job back in 1997, my family knew no one in Marion,” he said. “Mom and Dad took me to the elementary playground while they discussed the idea of accepting the position. Mr. And Mrs. Carter had their grandchildren playing at the same time.

My dad approached them to ask about Marion. Fast forward 21 years from that day and I have friendships from Marion that I wouldn’t trade for the world. God placed Mr.

Carter and Mrs. V.J. on that playground that day in 1997.”

Even in his twilight years, Carter continued to have an impact on the people he met.

“Prayers are with his family,” posted Jasmine Williams. “I came in contact with him and his wife a few months back when he was in the hospital.

Very kind gentleman and his wife, she's sweet as pie. It was a pleasure being able to provide care to him on our floor.”

“One of my Marion mentors,” posted Mark Crowder. “Mr. Carter always took time with me whenever we would run into each other at the statewide administrator's meetings. I always appreciated his knowledge …

his wisdom about how to affect change was head and shoulders above most anyone. And if you remember the old EF Hutton commercial, ‘When EF Hutton speaks, everyone listens….’ Well, that's exactly what I witnessed back in the day, in those statewide school administrator meetings whenever Herbert Carter stood up and shared whatever he had on his mind.

Respect from school leaders from all over the state was so obvious to me.

And as most everyone has said here, he really was a good man.”