HOROSCOPE

For Thursday, July 26, 2018 ARIES (March 21 to April 19) This is a Full Moon day, which makes romance tricky. Don't expect too much from others. Easy does it. Nevertheless, a work-related romance could develop!

You feel pulled between the demands of home and family versus the demands of your public life and career. Today you cannot ignore home and family. Meanwhile, romance beckons!

GEMINI (May 21 to June 20) Pay attention to everything you say and do, because this is an accident-prone day for your sign. Enjoy redecorating

and entertaining at home today.

CANCEM(Jem©21toJMy22) CANCER (June 21 to July 22) Financial disputes might come to a head today. You will be clear and forthright about what you want, which is why you will come out on top. Clearheaded communication is strong.

LEO (July 23 to Aug. 22) Today the only Full Moon opposite your sign all year is taking place. This is why relationships with partners and close friends are a bit strained. Easy does it.

VIRGO (Aug. 23 to Sept. 22) Be patient with co-workers today. Fortunately, you are strong, charismatic and powerful in a popular way. People will come to you!

LIBRA (Sept. 23 to Oct. 22) Use tact and diplomacy when dealing with friends and members of groups today. People might be at odds because of the Full Moon's energy. Trust your instincts.

SCORPIO (Oct. 23 to Nov. 21) A boss, parent or someone in a position of authority might demand attention when you feel you need to be at home or taking care of family. What should you do? This is a hard call.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22 to Dec. 21) Slow down and take it easy, because this is an accident- prone day for you. Travel will be delayed. Allow extra time so that you have wiggle room to cope with the unexpected.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22 to Jan. 19)

Something regarding shared property, inheritances or banking issues might come to a head today. At least you know what you want and what you can expect. This is something.

(Jan. 20 to Feb. 18) Today the only Full Moon in your sign all year is taking place. Be patient with others. Don't expect too

much from anyone. Chill out.

PISCES (Feb. 19 to March 20) Be cooperative with co-workers today, because everyone can feel the Full Moon's energy. Fortunately, with Venus opposite your sign, you are charming to everyone!

YOU BORN TODAY: You are cheerful, friendly, warm and playful. You also are imaginative and alert. This is a year of completion and taking inventory. Review past triumphs and failures as you finish this nine-year cycle. You might let go of people, jobs and places in order to move on to something new. You are moving away from heavy burdens to something new and lighter!

TAURUS (April 20 to May 20)