Moore makes his presence felt this summer through AAU ball

Chris Moore has been traveling the country this summer and gaining some attention with his impressive performances in national tournaments

sports@theeveningtimes.com

[ Editor’s Note: The fol-lowing is the second in a three- part series over West Memphis Blue Devil Chris Moore]

Come the start of the season on November 10th, West Memphis High School junior Chris Moore will be solely focused on helping the Blue Devils end their season with a state championship ring. For now though, Moore is traveling the country, gaining recognition and making a nationwide splash with Woodz Elite 16U.

Moore says playing on the AAU circuit is like a constant summer vacation, filled with friends adventure and basketball.

“That’s my favorite part of the year, playing on the circuit, playing with some of the best players in the country and against them, learning and expanding your name out there and making new friends,” Moore said. “That’s why it’s so fun to me, the adventures are even better, traveling with your team and going all around the country.”

So far this season, Moore and Woodz Elite have traveled to Bentonville, Atlanta, Dallas, Indianapolis, Virginia and Augusta, South Carolina where Woods just returned from dishing out an impressive performance in the Nike Peach Jam tournament.

With 26 points and 16 rebounds, resulting in a Most Outstanding Player award, Moore helped Woodz Elite 16U win a national championship at Nike’s premier AAU tournament with an 80-69 victory over Phenom University out of Wisconsin.

“When I hear about being named Most Outstanding Player I was like, ‘They got the right guy? Is this really me?’” Moore said. “That’s the biggest tournament of anybody’s life. You’ve got to really separate yourself playing in Peach Jam because that’s the best, best tournament ever. That’s where everybody goes to watch. You’ll see people from all around the world, the best teams from the Nike circuit. Everybody is playing for the same thing, so you really got to put your head together.”

Moore turned out that double- double, outstanding performance in front of numerous scouts, coaches and NBA talent such as Kevin Durant, Chris Paul, Russell Westbrook and Victor Oladipo, who coaches Team Takeover and who Moore unintentionally crossed paths with in the semifinal round.

“No one told me that he coached Team Takeover,” Moore said. “They scored an And-1 and he turned and yelled ‘And-1.’ I was like, ‘hold up now.’ We ended up winning the game and I kind of gave him a stare like, ‘Yeah, we’re here. This is our game. You’re shouting And-1, you’re going for the wrong team.’” As Woodz Elite headed into Nike Peach Jam with a record of 11-1 and breezed through the tournament, the hardest part of playing for Arkansas’ elite AAU program was not developing chemistry with his teammates or understanding any game plan, but rather becoming willing to take instructions from a rival coach, Wes Swift who led the Jonesboro Hurricane to a 55-49 state championship victory over Moore and the Blue Devils last season.

“When I first heard about it I was like, ‘I’m getting coached by Coach Swift, the guy that just beat me in the championship game?’,” Moore said. “I was like, ‘I don’t know if I’m going to survive this.’ But, people told me not to think of it like that, to think of it like I was starting over and I didn’t know who Coach Swift was. It’s a brand-new coach. As the season progressed, we built a good, trustworthy relationship and that’s one of the best coaches you could ever be coached by. I see why Jonesboro’s program is so spectacular right now. They’re being coached by a man who really knows the game. He’s a real great guy and a fun coach. He really knows what he’s talking about. There’s not much bad you can say about him.”

Moore says that entire coaching situation provided a lesson in being openminded that he believes will benefit him at the college and possibly professional levels. “It kind of helped me with the future,” Moore said. “Going to the next level, you got to do the same thing. You’re going to be coached by a different coach. The only reason it hit me hard was because I was in a bad situation already. But, I had to grow up and get over it. You got to work for it and adjust to it and that’s what I did.”

Soon, Moore will be joining Woodz Elite at the Fab 48 tournament in Las Vegas, Nevada, the second biggest tournament of the summer, according to Moore. Instead of only playing against Nike teams like at Peach Jam, Moore will be facing the best teams from around the country, whether their sponsored by Adidas, Under Armor or without sponsorship.

“This time, you get to play against the best teams from each circuit,” Moore said. “Most of the teams, to me, are better on the Nike circuit, but now you are going to the Las Vegas tournament which is the one you want to be in. It’s a good experience and you’re going to Vegas, one of the best cities in America.”

This will be Moore’s fourth trip to the Fab 48 tournament. While the 16year-old power forward is excited about exploring the city again, he’s equally excited about continuing to impress college scouts.

The 6-foot-6 West Memphis High School junior already has close to 18 current scholarship offers to play college basketball, some of the schools who have already offered Moore include Arkansas, Oklahoma State, Iowa State, Ole Miss and Memphis.

While his phone rings weekly with an interview request or an interested college, the 16-year-old seems to be handling the hype with the grace of a veteran, always with his eyes on the big picture.

“It’s never became overwhelming to me because, sometimes, you got to see the future,” Moore said. “In order to get ready for the next stage, you got to be ready for social media and the press. My brother kind of took me through that.”

Moore says that he isn’t focused on choosing a college right now, but that he is soaking up every second of the recruiting process.

“The recruiting process, to me, is just so wonderful,” Moore said. “I’m just so blessed with what God gave me. I don’t really have a pet peeve about anything.”

While Moore isn’t ready to say where he’d like to attend college, some of his favorite college men’s basketball teams to watch include North Carolina, Duke, Arkansas, Kansas, Arizona, Oklahoma, Louisville, Florida, Georgia, Kentucky, Ole Miss, Gonzaga and Villanova.

However, Moore says that the big names and prime locations don’t mean as much as to him in choosing a school as the support of his family.

“You got to make sure that everything is good for you and your family,” Moore said. “Family has to come first because without family I wouldn’t be there. So, it just depends. I’m not really too happy about where I go and where the location is. I’m really just happy about what they got for my family.”

While Moore admits that he enjoys the attention and entertaining the thoughts of where his basketball journey could take him, he doesn’t allow himself to live in what-if scenarios.

“I really want to focus on making it first before I ever really even focus on college,” Moore said.

To read about how Moore is focused on leveling up his game this upcoming season and how his improved game could benefit the West Memphis Blue Devils, pick up a copy of tomorrow’s The Evening Times.

By Collins Peeples