Off the green

Increased sponsorship and year- round dedication helped Esperanza Bonanza have one of their best golf tournaments to date

Esperanza Bonanza held its annual golf tournament this past weekend as 20 two-man teams swarmed the course at the Marion Golf and Athletic Club and, though the tournament has been going on for over 20 years, tournament director Austin Smith got a new view of one of the county’s biggest events.

An avid golfer, Smith has long been familiar with Esperanza Bonanza’s tournament but, in his first year as tournament director and responsible for organizing the event, Smith developed an even deeper respect for the game.

“It’s a second job,” Smith said. “For anybody who thinks that they go out to a golf tournament and everything’s already out there with one person doing it, that’s not the case. In this instance, we had about 10 people out there doing everything. But, there was one group that I asked if they were having a good time and they said it was the most fun they’d had at a tournament in Marion before. Stuff like that makes it all worth it because it’s a lot of work, but it was pretty cool to see in the end.”

The preparation started months ago as Smith and fellow chairperson Taylor Guy scoured around Crittenden County and Memphis in search of donations and sponsors who would help ensure that the tournament would come off without a hitch.

Their efforts resulted in door prizes such as 30 bags of charcoal from Royal Oak of Memphis, two ball markers from St. Andrews where the British Open is held, a 50-dollar gift card from Memphis Barbeque Supply and a bundle package from Shelter Insurance which consisted of a cooler, an umbrella, a Yeti cup, ball markers and other items which totaled around $200 worth of prizes. And, quenching the golfers thirst in the brutal Arkansas sun, Arkansas Distributing donated all of the beer for the event along with a Yeti cooler.

Smith says the tournaments main incoming, however, came from the sponsors. Along with their typical $100 hole-sponsors, Esperanza Bonanza offered $500 sponsorships this year in which companies were given two banners placed throughout the golf course. Cooper Glass, True Value, Crittenden EMS, Nutrien, Shelter Insurance and Good Year all purchased $500 sponsorships.

“I was blown away by the amount of sponsorships we got,” Smith said.

Those donations, and the payment of the teams that participated allow Esperanza Bonanza to do something that Smith doesn’t think is talked about enough, give back to Crittenden County. According to Smith, over the past 15 years, Esperanza Bonanza has filtered 650,000 dollars back into the community, distributing the money between several charitable organizations, city departments and scholarships for local high school students.

“I think they should advertise it a whole lot more,” Smith said. “I don’t think a whole lot of people know that. So, I’m pushing them to advertise it a little bit more. I think some more people need to know about that.”

Esperanza Bonanza also awarded closest-to-the-pin prizes, consisting of a Yeti cooler, Mizuno wedge, Odyssey putter and a Callaway driver.

“I thought that was cool because you don’t really ever get to see tournaments give away that kind of stuff for closest-to-the-pin,” Smith said. “You usually get a box of balls that’s worth about 30 bucks, but we were able to give away a driver that’s worth 300 bucks. So, that was pretty awesome.”

Ford also provided a car for anybody who hit a whole-in-one. However, no one drove home in the new vehicle.

For Smith, the support of the businesses and patrons who participated in this year’s was especially special.

“With this being my first year doing it, everybody who played or donated anything, I kind of view that as a personal favor to me,” Smith said. “Hopefully, everybody that played or sponsored this year will be back next year and we’ll have an even better tournament.”

This year’s Championship Flight winners were Ryan Barlow and Parker Jennings while Jarred Wyatt and Bradley Nelson won were First Flight winners and Jamison McGuire and Kenny McGuire were Second Flight winners.

Smith says his attention is already geared towards making next year’s tournament even better.

“Some of the board members were very complimentary with how smooth the tournament ran,” Smith said. “I’m looking forward to next year. They’ve already asked me to come back. So, I’m excited.”

By Collins Peeples