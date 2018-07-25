Our View

Revitalizing West Memphis not easy, but not impossible

There is a considerable amount of attention West Memphis leaders are giving to enhance the appearance of their city, enhance the quality of life, develop more amenities to attract young people and their families as well as being able to accommodate young professionals who want a middle to upscale lifestyle.

West Memphis visionaries have come a long way recently as evident in the development of the bicycle and river walk.

Much attention has been given to attract a younger generation of professionals, young adults and their families and now city leaders are seriously focusing on making major improvements to one of the city’s biggest outdoor recreational areas – the Tilden Rodgers Park on College Boulevard.

The park is heavily used for a multitude of young and adult baseball and softball tournaments, hosts an annual fishing rodeo, provides an ideal location for community gathers, including the annual Fourth of July Freedom Fest as well as hosting numerous family reunions and community events throughout the year.

The park is also a favorite location for walkers and joggers. We’re told future plans call for more recreational uses of the lake.

One of the biggest concerns young families have is knowing there are things to do, particular when it comes to outdoor events and activities, and of course, public safety.

The city has recently renovated and modernized its civic center and plans are in the works to use the facility for more events that specifically target the younger generation.

In addition to all this, the city is ready to break ground on a new public library which will be located on East Broadway, a project city leaders hope will spark renewed interest within the city’s Main Street District.

All of this is part of a heavy emphasis on an entirely new citywide promotion campaign that involves an enhanced city web site, daily progress and event posted on various social media, including Facebook and Instagram as well as the conventional media outlets including the Times daily newspaper.

That’s the positive things West Memphis leaders are doing to overcome a perception among outsiders of a city that has been on the negative economic slide for years.

The hard, cold true of the matter is this county’s largest municipality has seen a major shift in demographics over the last couple of decades that has resulted in an exodus of middle to upper class residents and a heavy influx of poor and low income residents dependent upon a growing number of government entities. Naturally, the retail base has transitioned from catering to those residents who have since relocated to those relying on low-end merchandise and bargain prices.

All of this has clearly impacted the city’s economic situation and an obvious downturn in new home construction and upscale retail establishments.

What was once highly desirable apartments in this city has transitioned into low-rent and subsidized rentals, many of which have become breeding grounds for criminals, gangs, drugs and violence.

While major efforts are being made to change what West Memphis has become it will take years, if at all, to bring this city back to its once glory days that many of us can very well remember.